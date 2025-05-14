Chevelle to Rock Ocean City, Maryland at Boardwalk Rock Festival

Ocean City, Maryland, is set to host the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Festival on May 17–18, 2025, promising an unforgettable weekend of music along the iconic boardwalk. Among the standout performers is the hard-hitting rock band Chevelle, who will take the Thunder Stage on Saturday, May 17, at 4:45 p.m. Their performance marks a pivotal moment in the festival, bridging the afternoon’s energy into the evening’s crescendo.

A Legacy Built on Brotherhood

Formed in 1995 in Grayslake, Illinois, Chevelle was founded by brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler. The band began as a duo, with Pete on vocals and guitar and Sam on drums. Their shared passion for music and self-taught skills laid the foundation for their journey in the rock scene. Over the years, Chevelle has evolved, with various lineup changes, but the core brotherly bond has remained central to their identity.

In a recent interview, Sam Loeffler discussed the challenges and rewards of creating music with his brother. “Writing music with Pete has always been a blend of tension and harmony,” Sam shared. “We push each other to explore new sounds, but there’s an unspoken understanding that makes the process flow.”

The Challenges of Songwriting

Songwriting, while a deeply personal endeavor, often presents challenges. Sam acknowledged the complexities involved. Despite these challenges, Sam emphasized the importance of perseverance in the creative process. “Every song is a journey,” he said. “Even when it feels like we’re lost, we trust the process and each other to find our way.”

Music as a Unifying Force

Beyond the technicalities of songwriting, Sam highlighted the role of music in fostering community. “Music has this incredible power to connect people,” he noted. “When we’re on stage, it’s not just about us performing; it’s about creating a shared experience with the audience.” He recalled moments where the energy from the crowd transformed their performance into something transcendent.

The Boardwalk Rock Festival, with its diverse lineup and vibrant atmosphere, exemplifies this sense of community. Attendees can expect not only stellar performances but also a collective celebration of rock music’s enduring impact.

Festival Details

The Boardwalk Rock Festival will feature over 25 bands across three stages: Thunder, Bolt, and Lightning. Chevelle’s performance on the Thunder Stage at 4:45 p.m. on May 17 is part of a day filled with high-energy acts, including Kat Von D, The Struts, Puddle of Mudd, and Def Leppard. The festival offers a unique blend of music, food, and coastal charm, making it a must-attend event for rock enthusiasts.

Tickets for the festival are available now, with options ranging from single-day passes to VIP experiences. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Chevelle’s powerful performance and experience the inaugural Boardwalk Rock Festival in the heart of Ocean City.