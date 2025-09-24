Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland is one of the most exciting festivals on the East Coast. With world-class music, amazing food, and three full days of fun on the beach and boardwalk, it’s an event you don’t want to miss. The good news? The festival is rain or shine—and with a little preparation, you’ll stay comfortable even if a few showers pass through.

Remember, forecasts often call for spotty showers that never materialize, so don’t let the chance of rain keep you from experiencing everything Oceans Calling has to offer. Here’s how to get ready.

Leave the Umbrella at Home!

While umbrellas might seem like the obvious choice, they’re actually on the prohibited items list at Oceans Calling. For safety and visibility reasons, you will not be able to bring one into the festival grounds. Save yourself the hassle and keep your umbrella in the car or at home.

For a complete list of what you can and cannot bring into the festival, click here.

Pack a Lightweight Rain Jacket or Poncho

Instead of an umbrella, bring a rain jacket or poncho. These are easy to throw on if a shower pops up and just as easy to tuck away when the sun comes back out. Lightweight, breathable rain gear keeps you dry without overheating, perfect for dancing in the crowd or walking between stages.

Take Advantage of On-Site Lockers

Don’t want to carry extra gear all day? Lockers are available to rent on the festival grounds. They’re the perfect spot to stash your raincoat, hoodie, or other personal items while you enjoy the music. With unlimited access throughout the day, you can grab your jacket if clouds roll in, then return it when the sun comes back out.

Wear the Right Shoes

Wet flip-flops are no fun. Consider waterproof sandals, quick-dry sneakers, or boots that can handle a little puddle jumping. Comfortable footwear is key—you’ll be on your feet most of the day.

Stay Positive—Showers Don’t Stop the Fun

Oceans Calling is this weekend! Ocean City often enjoys gorgeous weather in early Fall. While forecasts may hint at a chance of rain for the weekend, it won’t stop the fun. Check out WBOC’s weather for an up-to-date forecast. (We like that one best!) With the right gear, you won’t miss a beat.

Quick Packing Checklist for Rainy Weather

Lightweight rain jacket or poncho

Comfortable, water-friendly shoes

Extra layer stored in a rented locker

A positive, festival-ready attitude (umbrellas not allowed!)

Final Word

Don’t let the possibility of rain dampen your excitement. Oceans Calling is about celebrating music, food, and community in the heart of Ocean City, MD. With a little planning—rain jacket instead of umbrella, lockers for storage, and the right shoes—you’ll be ready for anything the skies bring.

Tip: Whether it’s blue skies or passing showers, Oceans Calling is always an unforgettable experience. When the music stops, head uptown to spread the cheer in North Ocean City. Once you clear away from the traffic downtown, you will find that the restaurants and activities uptown will have shorter wait times!