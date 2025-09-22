First Time Oceans Calling Performer Erik Hutchinson Talks About 5 Things He Can’t Live Without

Katie talks with Erik Hutchinson, a first time Oceans Calling performer, here at Oceans Calling 2025. You’d be surprised at the five things he has on his essentials list. You can catch Erik performing on the Rockville stage on Sunday kicking off the last day at 12:30.

K: Welcome to Ocean City, Eric! I know you grew up in Maryland! Have you ever been to Ocean City, Maryland before?

E: Yes! My family has been coming to Fenwick Island every summer since before I was even born! I have the best memories of coming to the beaches, and visiting the Ocean City boardwalk at night with my uncle and brother and sisters!

K: I’m hoping you get to stay at least a day and get to enjoy some of what Ocean City has to offer. Are you a beach person? We’re not judging if you say no…but we love our beach here in OCMD!

E: Yes I love the beach! I’ve been all over the world and put my feet in a lot of bodies of water, but the Mid-Atlantic Ocean always feels like home.

K: I see you’re currently on your Best of Eric Hutchinson Tour- Solo and Acoustic. Are you planning on showering us with your acoustic sounds this weekend? And how does playing acoustic music make you feel versus music with accompaniment?

E: I’ll be playing solo acoustic, so it’ll be a mellow but fun set from me. I hope people will get there bright and early and come sing along!

K: I came across your 5 essentials video: tiny alarm clock, a good wine key opener, Shinola watch, Le Creuset, a Roger Federer hat.

What time do you wake up in the morning? I wake up at 6:55am to get my 7-year old daughter off to school. I sleep in more when I’m on the road.

What’s your go to wine? I like natural wines and weird stuff with no sulfur. When I’m at the beach Bin 66 is my go-to spot in Rehoboth!

Name a time in your life where you wanted time to stop so you could enjoy that moment longer? When the day is over at the beach and I’m still sitting there reading a book.

Can you give us a good recipe to cook in our Le Creuset?? I like to make chili in there.

Who would win in a tennis match? You or Roger Federer? Roger Federer. But I’d definitely take him to 5 sets.

K: I love your Dear Me videos on Instagram! They really made me think about how I spend my time doing things that I love and making time for things that are important to me. What are three things that you love spending time doing?

E: I love dining at restaurants, going to the movies, and listening to music! I’ve just recently gotten into buying vinyl which is already a real problem for me.

K: One of your videos posed the statement, “Pay attention to those who keep you inspired.” Who or what inspires you and how do you reflect that in your music?

E: My family inspires me. And people who are doing their best in the world and making art to reflect that. Nora Ephon, Julia Child, Joan Miro, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Shohei Ohtani are a few people who make me excited to create something.

K: “Growing up rarely feels how you imagined it would.” Did you imagine your life touring when you were younger? Are you doing what your younger self wanted? And did you think when you were younger this is what your life would be like?

E: I’m doing exactly what I wanted to be doing when I was a kid, which is really insane! I had no idea what the music business looked like, but I wrote my first song at 8 years old and was always driven to share my music with other people. That I get to do that for a living is never lost on me. I’m very lucky!