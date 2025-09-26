BEL, whose music has captivated fans across social media, joins the Oceans Calling Festival 2025 lineup in Ocean City, MD. In this interview, she opens up about why emojis matter to her, how she’s finally realizing a fourth-grade concert dream, and what she can’t wait to bring to her performance on the boardwalk.

Katie got the chance to catch up with singer, BEL, who’s performing at Oceans Calling 2025. With a girl boss vibe, we couldn’t wait to learn more about her style, musical influences, and future plans. Let’s learn more about BEL!

K: First off, BEL!! Oceans Calling 2025 — how are we FEELING?? What’s the vibe check heading into that stage??



B: I’m feeling so excited and grateful to be sharing the stage with some names in music I’ve looked up to for forever!! Can’t wait to get people dancing and to play right on the beach! Also so excited to see Green Day live for the first time. My parents didn’t let me go to their concert in 4th grade so this is my redemption!!



K: Your music gives main character energy, but also feels like a late-night cry in the best way. What’s your go-to sad girl anthem right now (besides your own, of course)?

B: Hahaha I love that description thank you. Broken Glass by Lorde is a really good sad girl anthem for me right now for sure. I loved her new album.



K: If you could describe your set at Oceans Calling using only emojis, what’s the lineup?



B: 💡🍻🌆💎📖🏆👑👸🏻🏰🎸💃🏻✨💖🐟



K: You’ve got this dreamy indie-pop thing going on — who were your big inspo artists growing up? Anyone that might surprise us?

B: I grew up listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac, Sheryl Crow, Joni Mitchell, The Beatles… so there’s a lot of vocal and lyrical influences from them for sure. I also loved Coldplay. Maybe the most surprising for people would be Kelly Clarkson. I was obsessed with her as a kid and grew up watching American Idol.



K: Let’s say you’re curating your own stage at a future festival. Who are your top 3 must-have artists on the lineup?



B: Stevie Nicks, Charli XCX, The Marias





K: Your lyrics hit HARD. Do you write more from experience, imagination, or are you just reading all of our minds??

B: I write mostly from personal experience but I take some liberties every once in a while or get inspired by people close to me. I really admire songwriters that write fully from their imagination in a storytelling style so I would love to try that out at some point.





K: Okay last one — after Oceans Calling 2025, what’s next for BEL? Tour? New drops? A well-deserved nap?

B: MY DEBUT ALBUM Holy Grail COMES OUT OCTOBER 17!!!!! I’m so so excited for it to be out in the world. It feels so special. I had so much fun creating the world it lives in both sonically and visually. No tour yet but I’m manifesting. A nap would also be beautiful.

K: Thank you for spending some time letting our readers get to know you! We can’t wait to catch your set at Oceans Calling on Friday at the Rockville stage at 1pm!

