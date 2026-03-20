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How Gift Cards Can Make Your Money Last in Ocean City, Maryland

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By Katie Ruskey

Planning a trip to Ocean City, Maryland doesn’t have to drain your wallet. With a little strategy—and the right deals—you can enjoy more experiences while spending less. One of the easiest ways to stretch your vacation budget is by taking advantage of discounted gift cards for popular attractions, restaurants, and activities throughout the area.

A Great Way to Make Your Dollar Last

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
Winning two years in a row is a true testament to Bluefish.

One of the biggest advantages of using discounted gift cards is flexibility. Whether you’re planning a sunset cruise at Seacrets, a round of mini golf at Nick’s, or a sushi dinner at Blue Fish, having prepaid certificates helps you budget your daily spending. Experiences like parasailing with Island Parasail or a cold beer at Fin City Brewery give visitors a chance to experience Ocean City like a local.

Dining is another area where costs can creep up fast. Ocean City is packed with great restaurants. Have you ever wanted to taste an Ocean City seafood boil? We’ve got discounted cards for Delmarva Seafood Boil. Simple order your boil and pick up for an at home seafood feast your family will never forget. 

How To Order

Nick's minigolf dinosaur
Do you dare to test the dinosaurs at Nick’s Mini Golf?

The process is simple: go to our website select the gift cards you want, choose how many certificates you need, and they’re shipped directly to your home. This makes it easy to plan your vacation in advance and avoid last-minute expenses. It also means you’ll spend less time budgeting during your trip and more time enjoying it.

Everyone Loves to Save Money

Guests enjoying drinks on a Seacrets Cruise in Ocean City md
A sail on Seacret’s Cruises is a bucket list event for many OCMD visitors.

In the end, making your money last in Ocean City comes down to planning ahead and taking advantage of available savings. Discounted gift cards offer a simple, effective way to enjoy top attractions, dining, and entertainment without overspending. With the right approach, you can turn a good vacation into a great one—while keeping your budget firmly under control. We hope to “See you at the Ocean!”

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
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