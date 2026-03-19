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Ocean City’s Hottest New Attraction: The Seacrets Cruise Experience

FamilyMidtownNews
By Anne

If you’re looking to take your Ocean City experience to the next level this season, the Seacrets Cruises at Seacrets is ready to deliver an unforgettable time on the water. Heading into its second year, this state-of-the-art party boat blends the laid-back charm of the bay with the high-energy fun Seacrets is known for—creating a truly one-of-a-kind floating celebration.

Group of ladies enjoying the Seacrets Cruises, Ocean City Md

Step aboard and enjoy handcrafted cocktails as you cruise the bay—because here, every hour is happy hour. The custom-built vessel is operated by a licensed captain and deckhand, so guests can relax knowing safety is always a top priority. All you have to do is sit back, take in the views, and enjoy the ride.

Seacrets Distilling Co drinks on Seacrest Cruises, Ocean City Md

The experience doesn’t stop there. Guests can take advantage of a full-service bar featuring a selection of cocktails from Seacrets Distilling Company, along with top-notch amenities including an onboard restroom, custom LED lighting, and a premium surround sound system to keep the party going from dock to sunset.

people enjoying Seacrets Cruise, Ocean City Md

The Seacrets Cruise season is set to kick off in mid-May, and planning ahead is easy—their calendar is already live, and public cruises are now open for booking.

Cruise Options for Every Vibe

Public cruises offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking to relax, celebrate, or bring the whole crew along. Options include:

  • Sunset Cruises

  • Daytime Party Cruises

  • Morning Mimosa Cruises

  • Rum & Reggae Cruises

  • Family & Friends Tiki Cruises

No matter which cruise you choose, every trip includes:

  • 👋 A friendly, knowledgeable crew sharing local insights

  • 🎶 Music on board to set the vibe

  • ☀️ A partially covered deck with sun & shade bench seating

  • 🚻 Clean onboard restrooms

Even bigger news for 2026: Seacrets Cruises will be running two boats this year, allowing them to accommodate larger groups of up to 80 passengers. They’re also rolling out exciting new packages, including private charters that start with happy hour at the Sand Bar at Seacrets before heading out for a scenic sunset cruise on the bay.

Drinks on Seacrets Cruise, Ocean City Md

Looking to bring the whole family? Seacrets Cruises is expanding its offerings with more family-friendly weekday cruises, making it easier than ever for visitors of all ages to get out on the water and enjoy Ocean City from a whole new perspective.

Family friendly mid week Seacrets Cruise, Ocean City Md

Whether you’re planning a celebration, a group outing, or just a fun afternoon on the bay, Seacrets Cruises is shaping up to be one of the must-do experiences in Ocean City this season.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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