Ocean City’s Hottest New Attraction: The Seacrets Cruise Experience

If you’re looking to take your Ocean City experience to the next level this season, the Seacrets Cruises at Seacrets is ready to deliver an unforgettable time on the water. Heading into its second year, this state-of-the-art party boat blends the laid-back charm of the bay with the high-energy fun Seacrets is known for—creating a truly one-of-a-kind floating celebration.

Step aboard and enjoy handcrafted cocktails as you cruise the bay—because here, every hour is happy hour. The custom-built vessel is operated by a licensed captain and deckhand, so guests can relax knowing safety is always a top priority. All you have to do is sit back, take in the views, and enjoy the ride.

The experience doesn’t stop there. Guests can take advantage of a full-service bar featuring a selection of cocktails from Seacrets Distilling Company, along with top-notch amenities including an onboard restroom, custom LED lighting, and a premium surround sound system to keep the party going from dock to sunset.

The Seacrets Cruise season is set to kick off in mid-May, and planning ahead is easy—their calendar is already live, and public cruises are now open for booking.

Public cruises offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking to relax, celebrate, or bring the whole crew along. Options include:

Sunset Cruises

Daytime Party Cruises

Morning Mimosa Cruises

Rum & Reggae Cruises

Family & Friends Tiki Cruises

No matter which cruise you choose, every trip includes:

👋 A friendly, knowledgeable crew sharing local insights

🎶 Music on board to set the vibe

☀️ A partially covered deck with sun & shade bench seating

🚻 Clean onboard restrooms

Even bigger news for 2026: Seacrets Cruises will be running two boats this year, allowing them to accommodate larger groups of up to 80 passengers. They’re also rolling out exciting new packages, including private charters that start with happy hour at the Sand Bar at Seacrets before heading out for a scenic sunset cruise on the bay.

Looking to bring the whole family? Seacrets Cruises is expanding its offerings with more family-friendly weekday cruises, making it easier than ever for visitors of all ages to get out on the water and enjoy Ocean City from a whole new perspective.

Whether you’re planning a celebration, a group outing, or just a fun afternoon on the bay, Seacrets Cruises is shaping up to be one of the must-do experiences in Ocean City this season.