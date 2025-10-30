What are you looking for?
Old Pro Golf: Where Birthdays Are a Hole-in-One!

By Katie Ruskey

Okay, listen up—because I’ve found the coolest place ever to have a birthday party, and I’m already begging my parents to book it. It’s Old Pro Golf, and it’s not just mini golf… it’s an EPIC birthday adventure!

Two Awesome Places to Choose From

There are indoor and outdoor options for mini gold birthdays at Old Pro Golf.

Old Pro Golf has two locations in Ocean City where you can have your party—68th Street and 136th Street—and both of them are totally awesome. The 68th Street one has DINOSAURS everywhere! You get to play mini golf around giant dinos, waterfalls, and caves. Then there’s the 136th Street place—it’s a Safari Village where you play through jungles, lions, and giraffes. How cool is that?!

Both places have indoor and outdoor mini golf, so even if it rains, the party still goes on. The outdoor courses are open whenever the weather’s nice, and there’s plenty of free parking, bathrooms, and room for strollers (which is good if you’ve got little brothers or sisters tagging along).

What You Get at the Party

Each party group gets their own Old Pro party assistant!

Here’s what totally sold me: Old Pro Golf gives you 2 whole hours of unlimited mini golf! That means you can play as many rounds as you want—no waiting, no limits! You also get your own party area inside with tables, chairs, and decorations. They set up cool tablecloths, plates, cups, and napkins, and you can even ask for decorations that match your theme—like dinosaurs or safari animals.

Every birthday kid gets their name on the big LED sign out front, so everyone driving by knows it’s your special day. And the best part? You get your own Old Pro Golf t-shirt and a party assistant who helps run the whole thing.

All your friends get a $5 arcade card and a goody bag with prizes and a free game of mini golf for later. How awesome is that?!

The party is for up to 12 players (it’s $300 total), and if you’ve got more friends, it’s just $20 extra per kid.

Pizza, Games, and More!

Pick from two indoor courses including the safari or underwater adventures.

You can totally upgrade your party to make it even more awesome. They’ve got a pizza party option with yummy Mione’s Pizza—medium or large, cheese or pepperoni. (I’m definitely asking for pepperoni.)

And if you love arcade games like me, you can upgrade your arcade card too:

  • Add $5 to get a $12 card
  • Add $10 to get a $20 card plus 100 tickets!
  • Add $20 to get a $30 card plus 350 tickets!

You can also bring your own cake and snacks, and there’s no cake-cutting fee (woohoo!). They even give you all the plates and utensils, so you don’t have to bring anything extra.

Booking the Best Party Ever

Each young guest gets a $5 gift card to the arcade.

My mom said you just need to pay a 25% deposit when you book, and if you change your mind at least a week before, you get your money back. Parties can happen any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the off-season (they don’t do birthdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day).

You can come early to decorate—most people get there about an hour before the party starts—and if you want to keep the fun going, you can add extra time for a little more money.

If it rains, no big deal—they have indoor mini golf too, so the party keeps going no matter what!

Why I’m Begging to Go There

Old Pro Golf offers indoor mini golf birthday adventures!

Seriously, this is not just a birthday party—it’s an adventure! You get dinosaurs or safari animals, mini golf, arcade games, pizza, goody bags, and your name on a sign for everyone to see. I can’t think of anything better.

So if you’re reading this, Mom, Dad… please—can I have my birthday party at Old Pro Golf this year? It’s going to be the best birthday ever!

You can check out all the party info at oldprogolf.com/groups.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
