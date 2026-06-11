Thunderbirds’ Lead Solo Brings Inspiration to Ocean City Air Show

As the roar of jet engines returns to Maryland’s coast for the upcoming OC Air Show, one of the most exciting performers visitors will see overhead is U.S. Air Force Maj. Laney “Rogue” Schol, the lead solo pilot for the elite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

I recently had the opportunity to interview Schol during a media event at NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where the Thunderbirds were making preparations ahead of the Ocean City show. Standing beside Thunderbird No. 5, Schol’s aircraft, it quickly became clear why she has become one of the most recognizable faces on the team.

A unique detail immediately catches the eye: her plane number is written upside down on both her flight suit and aircraft.

The reason is simple.

As the Thunderbirds’ Lead Solo Pilot, Schol spends much of her demonstration performing high-speed inverted maneuvers. The upside-down lettering is a nod to the position she frequently finds herself in while flying just feet apart from fellow pilots at speeds exceeding 500 miles per hour.

“It’s definitely fitting for the job,” she said with a smile.

From Film & Communications Student to Fighter Pilot

Schol’s journey to the cockpit wasn’t a traditional one.

Originally pursuing a degree in Radio, Television and Film at the University of North Texas, she was already enrolled in the Air Force ROTC while in college. Her life changed after attending an air show in Fort Worth, Texas, where she interviewed fighter pilots and received an incentive flight in an aerobatic aircraft.

That flight sparked something.

“At that moment I knew this was what I wanted,” Schol has said of the experience. “I went back to ROTC and said, How do I fly?”

After commissioning into the Air Force, she flew the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II before transitioning to the cutting-edge F-35A Lightning II, eventually becoming an instructor pilot.

Today, she occupies one of the most demanding positions in military aviation as a Thunderbird solo pilot.

The “coolest thing she has ever done in this plane” is the “Calypso” the solo trademark maneuver for the Thunderbirds. Watch Saturday to see her perform upside down where it looks like #5 and #6’s tails are overlapping. “It’s one of my favorite things to do,” said Schol.

Breaking Barriers in Aviation

Schol’s accomplishments extend well beyond the cockpit.

Throughout her career, she has become an advocate for addressing readiness issues affecting female aviators. She worked with Air Force initiatives including Sword Athena, helping bring attention to challenges ranging from cockpit equipment fitment to hydration and bladder relief systems for women pilots.

Her advocacy helped drive discussions and improvements that benefit not only today’s aviators but future generations as well.

“If you’re experiencing some type of barrier and feel like you may be the only one experiencing that issue, chances are there are many people dealing with the same thing,” Schol said in a 2024 Air Force profile. “Speaking up is incredibly important because nothing can be changed until you bring attention to what you are facing.”

An International Lineup

The Wallops media day also featured members of Patrouille de France, the French Air and Space Force’s world-famous demonstration team.

I had the opportunity to observe an interview with one of the French team’s lead solo pilots and Maj. Schol and watch the crews interact on the ramp. The appearance offers a rare glimpse at two of the world’s premier military flight demonstration teams sharing the spotlight.

Patrouille de France, known for their precision formations and signature blue, white and red smoke trails, adds an international flair to this year’s event and is expected to be one of the weekend’s biggest attractions.

What to Expect in Ocean City

When the Thunderbirds arrive over Ocean City, spectators can expect an adrenaline-filled performance showcasing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

As Lead Solo, Schol performs some of the show’s most dramatic maneuvers, including:

High-speed opposing passes

Vertical climbs

Maximum-performance turns

Inverted flight demonstrations

Precision solo routines separated by mere seconds from other aircraft

The Thunderbirds routinely fly within feet of one another while demonstrating the professionalism, discipline and teamwork required of America’s Air Force.

Against the backdrop of Ocean City’s beaches and Atlantic shoreline, the performance promises to be one of the highlights of the summer.

More Than an Air Show

For young people watching from the beach, Schol’s story may be just as inspiring as the aircraft she flies.

A former film student who discovered aviation through an air show, she now performs before millions of spectators each year while helping shape the future of military aviation.

As Thunderbirds No. 5 streaks upside down across the Ocean City sky, the number on the aircraft may look reversed.

But the message behind it is clear: determination, adaptability and a willingness to pursue ambitious goals can take you places you never imagined.