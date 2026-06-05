2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest – Voting First Round

The votes are in your hands — and the field is wide open.

The 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest is wrapping up submissions, and now is the time to narrow the field. We’ve received a stunning collection of entries capturing Ocean City at its best — sunrises over the Atlantic, boardwalk moments, bay reflections, wildlife, and everything in between. We need your help selecting the 10 photos that will advance to the final round of public voting.

You may vote for up to 20 photos. Photos are displayed in random order, so scroll through all of the entries before you cast your votes — you don’t want to miss a great shot. New submissions received through Sunday will be culled and the best shots will be added to the pool, so check back if you’d like to vote on the complete set.

A reminder to all photographers: to be eligible to win, we must have a high-resolution version of your photo suitable for printing on an 18″x18″ award plaque. Winners will be selected from the top 10 vote-getters in the final round. We reserve the right to crop photos appropriately for display. If the photo receiving the highest number of votes is not available in the resolution we need to print, we will choose the next photo that is high enough resolution and has the most votes.

Vote now below — the top 10 move on!