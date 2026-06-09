Look Up! The OC Air Show Returns to Ocean City, MD This Weekend

Get ready to trade sunscreen for skyward gazes because one of Ocean City’s biggest events of the year is returning to the beach this weekend. The 19th Annual OC Air Show takes flight June 13-14, bringing world-class aviation performances, heart-pounding aerobatics, and plenty of patriotic excitement to the skies above Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk and beach.

Here’s What You Need to Know

The action begins each day at 11:30 a.m., with aerial performances running from noon until approximately 3 p.m. Spectators can catch the show from much of the beach between 6th Street and 26th Street, while premium viewing areas will be available between 13th and 17th Streets. There is no admission fee to watch the OC Air Show from the beach or Boardwalk.

Who to Expect to See

This year’s show promises to be one of the most exciting yet, headlined by the incredible U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Known for their precision flying and breathtaking maneuvers, the Thunderbirds are always a crowd favorite. Joining them will be the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, the West Point Parachute Team, and a truly historic attraction making its way to Ocean City.

For the first time in nearly four decades, the legendary Patrouille de France will return to American skies as part of the nationwide “Liberté 250” celebration honoring 250 years of friendship between France and the United States. Flying their iconic Alpha Jets while trailing vibrant red, white, and blue smoke, the team will officially launch their American tour right here in Ocean City. It’s a rare opportunity to witness one of the world’s most celebrated aerobatic teams perform over the Atlantic Ocean.

Silent Stars

While the pilots and performers may be the stars of the show, countless people work behind the scenes throughout the year to make the event happen. Organizers coordinate with city, county, and state partners, military units, performers, contractors, and volunteers to safely deliver one of the nation’s premier air shows.

An Economic Boost

Beyond the thrilling aerial displays, the event provides a major boost to Ocean City’s tourism economy. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend, filling hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions throughout the weekend. Many families even plan their annual vacations around the air show.

A Beautiful Beach Backdrop

What makes Ocean City’s event so special? According to organizers, it’s the stunning backdrop. There are few places where spectators can watch military jets roar overhead while sitting on the beach with their toes in the sand.

Whether you’re a lifelong aviation enthusiast or attending your first air show, organizers promise you’ll leave impressed by the incredible skill and talent of the pilots who take to the skies. Expect plenty of excitement, lots of noise, and unforgettable memories.

So grab your beach chair, find a spot in the sand, and get ready to look up. The OC Air Show is ready to soar into Ocean City once again. For more information visit our Ocean City Air Show Guide.

All photos courtesy of AirDotShowTour.