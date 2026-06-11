Sunny Skies and Perfect Temperatures Set the Stage for Saturday’s OC Air Show

If you’ve been thinking about heading to Ocean City for the OC Air Show, Saturday is shaping up to be the day to do it.

Forecasts are calling for beautiful conditions on Saturday, with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 70 degrees—just about perfect weather for spending the day on the beach while watching some of the world’s most impressive military and civilian aircraft perform over the Atlantic Ocean.

While some rainy and stormy weather is currently predicted for Friday’s practice day and Sunday’s performances, Saturday’s forecast looks significantly more favorable. For visitors hoping to enjoy the air show under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, Saturday could offer the best viewing conditions of the entire weekend.

The action begins at noon and features an incredible lineup of performers that will keep spectators looking skyward all afternoon.

Saturday Air Show Schedule

Opening Ceremonies

Invocation

National Anthem

Featured Performers

West Point Parachute Team Flag Jump

Watch as the legendary Army parachute team descends onto the beach carrying the American flag to officially kick off the show.

Mark Meredith

One of the nation’s top aerobatic pilots will showcase precision flying and thrilling maneuvers.

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration

A fan-favorite event that highlights the lifesaving missions performed by the Coast Guard every day.

French Air Force A400M

See one of Europe’s most advanced military transport aircraft demonstrate its capabilities over Ocean City.

Patrouille de France

The world-renowned French Air Force aerobatic team returns with breathtaking formations and precision flying that have captivated audiences across the globe.

Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team

Experience the incredible speed, agility, and power of America’s premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

WWII-era B-25 Bomber “Panchito”

Take a step back in time as this beautifully restored World War II bomber flies along the Ocean City shoreline.

Rooster Air Shows

A high-energy Pitts aerobatic demonstration featuring loops, rolls, and gravity-defying maneuvers.

West Point Parachute Team

The Army’s elite parachutists return for additional demonstrations showcasing remarkable aerial skills.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The show concludes with America’s premier jet demonstration squadron. Flying six F-16 Fighting Falcons in tight formation, the Thunderbirds deliver a thrilling performance that has become the highlight of air shows across the country.

Plan Your Visit

With ideal beach weather expected Saturday and less favorable conditions currently forecast for Friday and Sunday, visitors looking for the best chance at sunshine and comfortable temperatures should consider making Saturday their Air Show day.

Bring your sunscreen, beach chair, and camera, and get ready for one of Ocean City’s most exciting events of the year.

The OC Air Show begins at noon on Saturday and can be viewed from beaches throughout Ocean City.

More info here: https://www.oceancity.com/air-show/