The Top 11 finalists in the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest have officially been selected by voters after thousands of views, shares, and votes. Now it’s time for the final round that will determine this year’s champion.

From breathtaking sunrises and stunning sunsets to wild ponies, soaring seagulls, local wildlife, iconic landmarks, and unforgettable beach scenes, this year’s finalists showcase everything people love about Ocean City, Maryland.

Now, the winner is in your hands.

Voting is open now and closes on June 20 at 10:00 p.m. The photo receiving the most votes will be crowned the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest Winner, with the official announcement taking place on June 22.

Meet the Finalists in the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest

The following photos earned enough votes in the first round to advance to the championship round: VOTE ON THE POLL AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS ARTICLE!

Each image captures a different side of Ocean City—from the natural beauty of Assateague Island and the coastal bays to the Boardwalk, beaches, wildlife, and iconic local landmarks.

Whether you’re drawn to dramatic landscapes, incredible wildlife photography, colorful skies, or unique Ocean City moments, there’s a photo here that deserves your vote.

A Celebration of Ocean City Through Photography

One of the things that makes the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest so special is that it allows residents, visitors, photographers, and Ocean City fans to share their unique perspective of our coastal paradise.

This year’s finalists remind us why Ocean City remains one of the East Coast’s most beloved beach destinations. The images showcase the beauty, excitement, and unforgettable experiences that keep people returning year after year.

Cast Your Vote

Take a few moments to browse the finalist photos below and choose the image you believe best represents Ocean City.

Voting will remain open until June 20 at 10:00 p.m. You can vote once per day until the voting closes!

Once voting closes, the ballots will be counted and the winner will be revealed on June 22.

These 11 incredible photos received the most votes in the first round. Browse the finalists below, then cast your vote(s) – up to 3 – to help determine the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest winner.



Who Will Take Home the Title?

Will it be the majestic Assateague ponies? A dramatic sunrise under the pier? A perfect beach shell at sunrise? The iconic Seacrets sunset scene? Or one of the incredible wildlife photos?

The decision belongs to Ocean City fans.

Scroll down, view the finalists, and cast your vote today. Every vote counts as we determine the winner of the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest.

Vote NOW!

Voting ends June 20 at 10:00 p.m. The winner will be announced June 22 right here on OceanCity.com and across our social media channels.