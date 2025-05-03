THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 18 of 2025
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 26 and May 2
Here’s some pictures of this eighteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City.
Sunrises in Ocean City
Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.
2025 Springfest ran last week and was well attended.
2025 Cruisin OC
This week the Cruisin’ Ocean City custom car event is underway. This event is located at the OC inlet area and OC Convention Center.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Let’s highlight another older building in OC
The former Bank of Ocean City building at S. Baltimore Avenue and Dorchester Street in downtown Ocean City was fully restored and just opened as an annex to the OC Lifesaving Station Museum. The museum will show new historic exhibits and displays.
Ocean City Inlet
White Marlin
The grand White Marlin water feature was turned on this past week. This public art piece is located at the foot of the Route 50 Bridge.
Beach view
Boardwalk archway
The painting of the boardwalk archway is almost complete.
Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.