THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 18 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 26 and May 2

Here’s some pictures of this eighteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

2025 Springfest ran last week and was well attended.

2025 Cruisin OC

This week the Cruisin’ Ocean City custom car event is underway. This event is located at the OC inlet area and OC Convention Center.

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

The former Bank of Ocean City building at S. Baltimore Avenue and Dorchester Street in downtown Ocean City was fully restored and just opened as an annex to the OC Lifesaving Station Museum. The museum will show new historic exhibits and displays.

Ocean City Inlet

White Marlin

The grand White Marlin water feature was turned on this past week. This public art piece is located at the foot of the Route 50 Bridge.

Beach view

Boardwalk archway

The painting of the boardwalk archway is almost complete.

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.