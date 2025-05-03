67.1 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

BEST OF OCEAN CITYBoardwalk InfoDowntown
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 18 of 2025

white marlin sculpture
white marlin sculpture

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 26 and May 2

Here’s some pictures of this eighteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

.

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise
sunrise

 

sunrise 2
sunrise 2

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

 

2025 Springfest ran last week and was well attended.

Springfest
Springfest
springfest beverage volunteers
springfest beverage volunteers

2025 Cruisin OC

This week the Cruisin’ Ocean City custom car event is underway.  This event is located at the OC inlet area and OC Convention Center.

Cruisin OC
Cruisin OC

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

boardwalk view at springfest
boardwalk view at springfest
boardwalk
boardwalk

 

 

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

The former Bank of Ocean City building at S. Baltimore Avenue and Dorchester Street in downtown Ocean City was fully restored and just opened as an annex to the OC Lifesaving Station Museum.  The museum will show new historic exhibits and displays.

 

OC Lifesaving Station Museum annex
OC Lifesaving Station Museum annex

Ocean City Inlet

inlet view
inlet view

White Marlin

The grand White Marlin water feature was turned on this past week.  This public art piece is located at the foot of the Route 50 Bridge.

white marlin sculpture
white marlin sculpture

Beach view

beach view
beach view

Boardwalk archway

The painting of the boardwalk archway is almost complete.

Painted boardwalk arch
Painted boardwalk arch

 

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
