Dr. Annette Wallace Named Next Superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools

Historic appointment marks a new chapter for Worcester County education leadership

Newark, MD – April 24, 2025 — In a milestone decision made at a special board meeting on Thursday, the Worcester County Board of Education officially named Dr. Annette Wallace as the next Superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS), pending final contract negotiations. She will be the first female Superintendent in WCPS history.

A Proud Local Leader with Deep Roots in Worcester County

Dr. Wallace, a lifelong Worcester County resident and proud graduate of WCPS, brings more than two decades of dedicated service to the role. Her appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first woman ever named to the superintendent position in WCPS history.

Currently serving as the Chief Safety and Academic Officer for grades 9–12, Dr. Wallace has made a lasting impact through innovative leadership and a steadfast commitment to student success.

A Vision Grounded in Student-Centered Goals

“I am deeply honored and humbled to serve alongside the exceptional educators, staff, and school bus contractors who dedicate themselves each day to the success and well-being of every child in Worcester County Public Schools,” Dr. Wallace shared during the announcement.

She emphasized the district’s renewed focus on literacy and post-secondary readiness, stating:

“We will focus on every student reading on grade level by grade 3, a marker of continued academic success. It will be our goal for every student to gain an education beyond high school through a skilled trade program, the military, and/or college or university.”

Dr. Wallace pledged to achieve these goals by “knowing every student by name, strength, and need.”

A Proven Track Record of Innovation and Leadership

Throughout her 22-year career in WCPS, Dr. Wallace has championed meaningful change:

Academic Excellence: Led Pocomoke High School through a dramatic transformation, improving performance and access to advanced coursework.

Technology Integration: Spearheaded the district’s successful transition to Apple technology.

School Safety & Discipline: Created the Safe and Supportive Schools model, which has since garnered statewide recognition and interest.

Her leadership extends beyond the school walls. Dr. Wallace actively serves on several community boards, including the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, Atlantic General Hospital Corporate Board, Junior Achievement, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

Board Confident in Wallace’s Vision for the Future

“Choosing the next leader of this school system is one of the most important responsibilities of this Board,” said Board of Education President Todd Ferrante. “We are confident that with Dr. Wallace stepping into this role, a bright future is ahead for the students and staff of Worcester County Public Schools.”

Following Superintendent Lou Taylor’s announcement in January that he would retire after 41 years of service, the Board partnered with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) to lead a rigorous search process.

A Thorough, Inclusive Search Process

Dr. Edward Shirley of MABE emphasized the depth and care that went into the search:

“From initial stakeholder input to roundtable panel interviews involving close to 90 participants, every step was thoughtfully planned and executed.”

After a competitive process that included community feedback, application review, and final interviews with two top candidates, the Board made its selection following “a long and deliberate discussion,” according to Shirley.

Official Transition Set for July 1, 2025

Dr. Wallace will officially assume her new role as Superintendent on July 1, 2025, succeeding Superintendent Lou Taylor and ushering in a new era of leadership and innovation for Worcester County Public Schools.