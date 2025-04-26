64.4 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 17 of 2025

2025 Kite Fest
2025 Kite Fest

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 18 and April 25.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this fourteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
Rising sun from the OC fishing pier
Rising sun from the OC fishing pier
sunrise
sunrise

 

Events Underway

2025 Springfest is underway.  Located at the OC inlet area.

Springfest concert
Springfest concert

 

 

2025 Kite Fest is also underway on the OC Boardwalk between 2nd and 7th Streets.

2025 Kite Fest
2025 Kite Fest

On the beach

artwork sand sculpture for Easter
artwork sand sculpture for Easter
Springfest view from the OC fishing pier
Springfest view from the OC fishing pier

For Easter this sand sculpture of Jesus Christ was completed by Randy Hofman on the beach at 2nd Street.

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

The painting of the boardwalk archway is underway. 

boardwalk view
boardwalk view

 

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The Shoreham Hotel was constructed in 1923.  Located on the OC Boardwalk at 4th Street. The popular Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille is located on its first floor.

Shoreham Hotel
Shoreham Hotel

 

Constructed in the 1930’s is the Beach Walk on the Ocean Inn.  Located on the Boardwalk at 10th Street.  Previous names were the Inn on the Ocean and Annabelle’s. 

Beach Walk on the Ocean inn
Beach Walk on the Ocean inn

Ocean City Bayside

OC Bayside view
OC Bayside view

Sunset

Always magical to view on the Ocean City bayside.

OC Sunset
OC Sunset

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Booking.com

