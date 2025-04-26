THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 17 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 18 and April 25.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this fourteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

Events Underway

2025 Springfest is underway. Located at the OC inlet area.

2025 Kite Fest is also underway on the OC Boardwalk between 2nd and 7th Streets.

On the beach

For Easter this sand sculpture of Jesus Christ was completed by Randy Hofman on the beach at 2nd Street.

Ocean City Boardwalk

The painting of the boardwalk archway is underway.

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The Shoreham Hotel was constructed in 1923. Located on the OC Boardwalk at 4th Street. The popular Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille is located on its first floor.

Constructed in the 1930’s is the Beach Walk on the Ocean Inn. Located on the Boardwalk at 10th Street. Previous names were the Inn on the Ocean and Annabelle’s.

Ocean City Bayside

Sunset

Always magical to view on the Ocean City bayside.

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.