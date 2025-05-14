Best Pool Bars in Ocean City, Maryland

(The Grand Hotel, 2100 Baltimore Avenue):

Located at The Grande in Ocean City, Maryland, Blue Palama offers a serene atmosphere by the pool where you can enjoy a variety of refreshing cocktails including their signature Blue Palama. With its tropical decor and friendly service, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and soak up the sun during your vacation.

Rum Shack Pool Bar

(Quality Inn at the Boardwalk, 1601 Atlantic Avenue):

At the Quality Inn at the Boardwalk, the Rum Shack beckons with its laid-back Caribbean vibes and an extensive menu of rum-based cocktails. Sip on a classic mojito or a fruity piña colada while lounging poolside, enjoying the cool ocean breeze and vibrant atmosphere.

The Original Pool Bar

(Holiday Inn OceanFront, 6600 Coastal Highway):

Located at the Holiday Inn OceanFront, The Original Pool Bar offers a classic beachfront experience with a selection of chilled beers, tropical drinks, and frozen cocktails. It’s the ideal place to relax after a day of exploring Ocean City, Maryland, with its casual ambiance and picturesque ocean views.

Manana Mode

(Hilton Pool Bar, 3200 Baltimore Avenue):

Embrace the laid-back vibes of Ocean City at Manana Mode, situated at the Hilton. This spot is known for its creative cocktails and relaxed atmosphere, making it a favorite among visitors looking to unwind and enjoy a drink by the pool.

Sandshark

(DoubleTree by Hilton, 3301 Atlantic Avenue):

Sandshark at DoubleTree by Hilton offers a sophisticated poolside experience with a menu featuring handcrafted cocktails and light bites. Whether you prefer a margarita or a glass of wine, Sandshark provides a stylish setting to enjoy your drink while taking in panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Deep End

(Holiday Inn and Suites, 1701 Atlantic Avenue):

At the Holiday Inn and Suites, The Deep End beckons with its inviting poolside ambiance and a menu boasting a variety of refreshing beverages. From specialty cocktails to mocktails, this spot promises a relaxing escape during your stay in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Caribbean Pool Bar

(The Plim Plaza, 109 N Atlantic Avenue):

Located at The Plim Plaza, The Caribbean Pool Bar transports guests to an island paradise with its tropical drinks and laid-back atmosphere. Enjoy a daiquiri or a cold beer while lounging poolside, surrounded by palm trees and the sounds of the ocean.

Tsunami Bar and Grill

(Carousel, 11700 Coastal Highway):

Tsunami Bar and Grill at Carousel offers a lively poolside experience with a diverse menu of cocktails and snacks. Whether you’re in the mood for a margarita or a refreshing smoothie, Tsunami Bar and Grill provides a fun and festive atmosphere for enjoying drinks by the pool.

(Hotel Monte Carlo, 216 N Baltimore Ave,):

Enjoy one of the best views in Ocean City. Located on the roof top the Hotel Monte Carlo, this rooftop bar gives you some of the most breathtaking views of the bay and the Ocean City Skyline. Open Memorial Day thru Labor Day, serving beer, wine and snacks along with games.

Tidelands Caribbean Pool Bar (409 Atlantic Avenue):

Located at 409 Atlantic Avenue, The Hook Up is a new pool bar and grille located at Tidelands Caribbean Hotel on 5th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City, MD. Dive into delicious flavors and refreshing drinks while enjoying the perfect atmosphere. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or catching the ocean breeze, The Hook Up is your go-to spot for fun, food, and unforgettable moments.

Tropical Tiki (Atrium Bar)

(Princess Royale 9110 Coastal Highway):

At the Princess Royale, your pool day deserves a tropical drink and light gourmet fare served directly to you and your chaise lounge chair! *Hours vary based upon occupancy.