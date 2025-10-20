Ocean City Ends Boardwalk Tram

The Ocean City Boardwalk trams, a summer tradition since 1964, will not return. City Manager Terry McGean confirmed this week that the town has decided to permanently discontinue the service, which was suspended August 2024 after a tragic accident claimed the life of a toddler.

“The Town acknowledges the long-standing tradition and the fond memories many residents and visitors have of the Boardwalk tram, however after thoughtful review and extensive discussion, the trams will not return in their previous form,” McGean said in an email Monday. “That said, the Town is actively exploring ways to reimagine the Boardwalk without the trams and the goal is to introduce new attractions and experiences to connect visitors along the Boardwalk in a safe and enjoyable way.” according to Ocean City Today Dispatch

McGean said the Jeeps once used for the trams have since been repurposed, and the Town plans to sell the trailers.