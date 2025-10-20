What are you looking for?
42.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Ocean City Ends Boardwalk Tram

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Anne

The Ocean City Boardwalk trams, a summer tradition since 1964, will not return. City Manager Terry McGean confirmed this week that the town has decided to permanently discontinue the service, which was suspended August 2024 after a tragic accident claimed the life of a toddler.

“The Town acknowledges the long-standing tradition and the fond memories many residents and visitors have of the Boardwalk tram, however after thoughtful review and extensive discussion, the trams will not return in their previous form,” McGean said in an email Monday. “That said, the Town is actively exploring ways to reimagine the Boardwalk without the trams and the goal is to introduce new attractions and experiences to connect visitors along the Boardwalk in a safe and enjoyable way.” according to Ocean City Today Dispatch

McGean said the Jeeps once used for the trams have since been repurposed, and the Town plans to sell the trailers.

Boardwalk Tram in Ocean City Md

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
10 Spooktacular Things to Do in Ocean City This Halloween… If You Dare! Written by Your Ghoulish Guide from the Beyond…

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,260SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND