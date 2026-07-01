Where to Get the Best Seafood This Fourth of July Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland

Nothing says Fourth of July in Ocean City quite like fresh seafood. Whether you’re craving oysters straight from the raw bar, a bucket of Maryland blue crabs, or a seafood feast big enough to feed the whole family, Ocean City serves up some of the freshest catches on the East Coast. If seafood is on your holiday weekend menu, here are six can’t-miss spots to satisfy your cravings.

No seafood roundup would be complete without a stop at Harrison’s Harbor Watch at the southern end of the Boardwalk. While the panoramic views of the inlet are worth the visit alone, it’s the restaurant’s famous oyster stew that keeps generations of visitors coming back. Watch as the raw bar team prepares each bowl fresh right in front of you using locally harvested oysters, creating one of Ocean City’s most iconic seafood traditions. Harrison’s Harbor Watch.

When your Fourth of July simply has to include Maryland blue crabs, head to BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar. Grab a mallet, roll up your sleeves, and dig into steamed blue crabs while enjoying beautiful bay views. If your crew can’t agree on just crabs, the menu also features steam pots, fresh fish, oysters, and crab cakes, making it easy to please everyone at the table.

Looking for something different? Delmarva Seafood Boil offers Ocean City’s only made-to-order seafood boil to go. Each feast is packed with shrimp, clams, sausage, corn on the cob, red potatoes, onions, and your choice of seafood, all perfectly seasoned and ready to enjoy back at your beach house, condo, or picnic table. It’s the ultimate no-fuss family dinner after a long day in the sun.

If oysters are your love language, make a reservation at Marlin Moon Restaurant. Their raw oyster bar features oysters shucked fresh right before your eyes, making every bite as fresh as it gets. Pair them with one of the restaurant’s handcrafted cocktails, and you’ve got the perfect way to kick off your holiday weekend dinner.

For a casual waterfront bite, head downtown to Angler Restaurant & Bar. Their daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. is a local favorite, especially when paired with the restaurant’s famous grouper fingers. Grab a seat on the deck, watch the fishing boats return to the marina, and enjoy one of Ocean City’s most relaxing seafood experiences. Local tip: For a limited time only, The Angler is offering a night cruise to watch the 4th of July fireworks! Get your tickets asap! I saw it advertised on their Instagram page @theangleroc.

Seafood with your toes in the sand—or rather, in the bay? Only at Seacrets. Their island-style fish tacos are the perfect blend of fresh seafood and Caribbean flavors, and there’s nothing quite like enjoying them while seated in the water at one of Ocean City’s most famous waterfront destinations. It’s vacation dining at its finest. Another local tip: Seacrets is part of The Orange Crush Trail! When you download the app, you automatically get $5 orange crush coupons (1 per person, per restaurant) for participating restaurants. See our Instagram for more info @oceancityphotos.

If you’re celebrating with someone special, treat yourselves to dinner at Captain’s Table Restaurant and Bar. Their Captain’s Feast for Two combines the best of land and sea with lobster and a perfectly cooked tomahawk steak, making it one of the most indulgent meals you’ll find this holiday weekend. It’s a classic Ocean City dining experience that’s been impressing guests for more than 60 years.

Whether you’re cracking blue crabs, slurping oysters, or sharing a seafood boil with family and friends, there’s no better place to celebrate Independence Day than Ocean City. After all, fireworks may light up the sky, but it’s the fresh seafood that truly steals the show.