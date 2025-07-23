Seacrets in Ocean City, Maryland Now Offering Sunset Cruises: Your New Favorite Way to Wind Down the Day

Ocean City’s iconic waterfront destination, Seacrets, has launched an exciting new way to experience the beauty of the bay with their Sunset Cruises! Open to the public and priced at $50 per person, these 90-minute evening excursions offer stunning views, tropical vibes, and Caribbean-inspired cocktails — all while you sit back and relax on the water.

Cruise Into the Sunset – Every Night of the Week

Departing daily from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Seacrets Sunset Cruises take guests on a relaxing sail through the scenic back bays of Ocean City. Choose from two tropical-themed vessels: The Pau Hana (Hawaiian for “Happy Hour”), a cozy 40-foot boat that accommodates up to 35 guests, or the larger Coastal Escape, a 50-foot cruiser that fits up to 45 passengers. Both offer an intimate, yet tropical experience, perfect for soaking in the golden hour of a Maryland sunset.

Whether you’re winding down after a beach day, teeing off on a golf course, or looking for a fun after-dinner outing, this cruise is ideal for anyone seeking laid-back luxury with island flair.

Tropical Drinks, Island Beats & Stunning Views

The vibe aboard these vessels is pure Caribbean. A first mate tends the onboard bar, mixing up drinks using Seacrets’ own line of spirits — think tropical rum punches, refreshing mojitos, and their famous Orange Crush. All beverages are available for purchase, and while guests can sip to their hearts’ content, outside drinks are not permitted on board.

Adding to the island ambiance is a surround-sound stereo system playing Caribbean rock and island music, turning the cruise into a floating beach party. There’s even a bathroom on board, so you don’t have to worry about cutting your fun short.

And the scenery? Absolutely unforgettable. You may spot playful dolphins, seabirds, and of course, those breathtaking sunset views that are only visible from the water. It’s a magical perspective of Ocean City that few get to experience.

Who Can Join?

Sunset Cruises are strictly 21 and over, making them the perfect setting for a girls’ night out, date night, or friends’ gathering. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just looking for a new way to enjoy summer evenings, Seacrets delivers.

To join, patrons can reserve their tickets online at seacrets.com or purchase them in person at the ticket counter located at the entrance between the Seacrets Distillery and the dining area. Be sure to check in 30 minutes before departure. While you wait, enjoy a game of corn hole and start soaking in those vacation vibes early.

Beyond the Sunset: Other Cruise Options

Looking for a different kind of experience? Seacrets’ Coastal Boat Cruises also offers themed adventures like the Rum & Reggae Cruise, which features tastings of Seacrets Rum, raffles, and tropical prizes. Want to bring the family? Family-friendly daytime cruises are available three days a week, offering a fun and scenic outing that’s great for all ages.

Private Events & Catering Onboard

Planning a special event? Private charter options are available for groups, complete with per-person pricing and optional catering from Seacrets’ renowned kitchen. Picture a party on the bay with Caribbean Jerk Chicken and frozen cocktails in hand — it’s the kind of memory your guests won’t forget.

A Few Notes Before You Board

Summer weather in Ocean City can be unpredictable, especially in the evenings. Cruises may be delayed, postponed, or rescheduled due to pop-up showers or other weather concerns. For the most up-to-date information, visit coastalboatcruises.com.

With its perfect blend of music, views, and signature Seacrets fun, the new Sunset Cruise is one of Ocean City’s hottest summer experiences. Book your ticket, grab your shades, and get ready to cruise into the sunset — island style.