Seacrets in Ocean City, Maryland Now Offering Sunset Cruises: Your New Favorite Way to Wind Down the Day

By Katie Ruskey

Ocean City’s iconic waterfront destination, Seacrets, has launched an exciting new way to experience the beauty of the bay with their Sunset Cruises! Open to the public and priced at $50 per person, these 90-minute evening excursions offer stunning views, tropical vibes, and Caribbean-inspired cocktails — all while you sit back and relax on the water.

Cruise Into the Sunset – Every Night of the Week

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
New at Seacrets! Sunset Cruises for 21 and over.

Departing daily from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Seacrets Sunset Cruises take guests on a relaxing sail through the scenic back bays of Ocean City. Choose from two tropical-themed vessels: The Pau Hana (Hawaiian for “Happy Hour”), a cozy 40-foot boat that accommodates up to 35 guests, or the larger Coastal Escape, a 50-foot cruiser that fits up to 45 passengers. Both offer an intimate, yet tropical experience, perfect for soaking in the golden hour of a Maryland sunset.

Whether you’re winding down after a beach day, teeing off on a golf course, or looking for a fun after-dinner outing, this cruise is ideal for anyone seeking laid-back luxury with island flair.

Tropical Drinks, Island Beats & Stunning Views

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
Seeing the bay by water just got a whole lot better with Seacrets.

The vibe aboard these vessels is pure Caribbean. A first mate tends the onboard bar, mixing up drinks using Seacrets’ own line of spirits — think tropical rum punches, refreshing mojitos, and their famous Orange Crush. All beverages are available for purchase, and while guests can sip to their hearts’ content, outside drinks are not permitted on board.

Adding to the island ambiance is a surround-sound stereo system playing Caribbean rock and island music, turning the cruise into a floating beach party. There’s even a bathroom on board, so you don’t have to worry about cutting your fun short.

And the scenery? Absolutely unforgettable. You may spot playful dolphins, seabirds, and of course, those breathtaking sunset views that are only visible from the water. It’s a magical perspective of Ocean City that few get to experience.

Who Can Join?

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
After a long day at the beach, wind down with a Seacrets spirited cocktail and sunset view.

Sunset Cruises are strictly 21 and over, making them the perfect setting for a girls’ night out, date night, or friends’ gathering. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just looking for a new way to enjoy summer evenings, Seacrets delivers.

To join, patrons can reserve their tickets online at seacrets.com or purchase them in person at the ticket counter located at the entrance between the Seacrets Distillery and the dining area. Be sure to check in 30 minutes before departure. While you wait, enjoy a game of corn hole and start soaking in those vacation vibes early.

Beyond the Sunset: Other Cruise Options

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
Let Seacrets help host your private event on board.

Looking for a different kind of experience? Seacrets’ Coastal Boat Cruises also offers themed adventures like the Rum & Reggae Cruise, which features tastings of Seacrets Rum, raffles, and tropical prizes. Want to bring the family? Family-friendly daytime cruises are available three days a week, offering a fun and scenic outing that’s great for all ages.

Private Events & Catering Onboard

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
You’ll be telling your friends about this for months after!

Planning a special event? Private charter options are available for groups, complete with per-person pricing and optional catering from Seacrets’ renowned kitchen. Picture a party on the bay with Caribbean Jerk Chicken and frozen cocktails in hand — it’s the kind of memory your guests won’t forget.

A Few Notes Before You Board

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
Check out the variety of tours offered from family friendly to rum and reggae.

Summer weather in Ocean City can be unpredictable, especially in the evenings. Cruises may be delayed, postponed, or rescheduled due to pop-up showers or other weather concerns. For the most up-to-date information, visit coastalboatcruises.com.

With its perfect blend of music, views, and signature Seacrets fun, the new Sunset Cruise is one of Ocean City’s hottest summer experiences. Book your ticket, grab your shades, and get ready to cruise into the sunset — island style.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
