The Most Popular Fishing Tournaments You Don’t Want to Miss in Ocean City, MD This Summer

When summer rolls around in Ocean City, the fish aren’t the only ones making waves. From million-dollar marlin to ladies-only competitions and charity tournaments, fishing season is one of the most exciting times to visit our beach town. Whether you’re an experienced angler or simply love grabbing a drink and watching the weigh-ins, these tournaments are shore to make a splash. (See what I did there?)

Tunas & Tiaras (June 12-13)

This year’s Tunas & Tiaras has already wrapped up, but it’s always one of the most unique events on the calendar. This ladies-only tuna tournament, created by Pam Taylor, combines serious offshore fishing with fundraising, shopping, raffles, and plenty of fun. If you missed it this year, don’t let it be the one that got away—mark your calendar for next summer- especially if you’re a girls girl!

Marlin Club’s Kids Classic (July 18-19)

Hosted by the Ocean City Marlin Club, the event encourages kids to get out on the water, learn about sportfishing, and create memories that will last long after the final fish is weighed. The Kids Classic gives young anglers the chance to experience the excitement of tournament fishing in a fun, family-friendly environment. The highlight is the awards ceremony where everyone gets an award and portions of the earnings goes to The Wish-A-Fish Foundation.

Huk Big Fish Classic (July 24-26)

The Huk Big Fish Classic is one of Ocean City’s fastest-growing offshore tournaments, and for good reason. Boats compete during an exciting 32-hour fishing window for massive tuna, marlin, mahi, swordfish, and more while millions of dollars are on the line. Yes- you read that right. That’s 32 hours straight on the boat fishing! Even if you’re not fishing, watching giant catches roll onto the scales at Talbot Street Pier is an unforgettable experience.

Heels & Reels (July 30-August 1)

The Heels & Reels Tournament proves the ladies can reel with the best of them. Hosted by the Ocean City Marlin Club, this women-only event raises money for the Auxiliary Scholarship Fund while anglers compete for tuna, mahi, billfish releases, and junior angler awards. It’s competitive, inspiring, and full of great dockside energy. I actually signed up as a solo angler and was assigned a team of other ladies that were solos anglers as well! I won’t go into detail about seasickness, but I will say that it’s a monster of it’s own!

White Marlin Open (August 3-8)

You need to experience this at least once in your life! The White Marlin Open is the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament, attracting hundreds of boats and thousands of anglers from around the world. Daily weigh-ins at Harbour Island become standing-room-only events as spectators hope to witness million-dollar fish hit the scales. This one is my personal favorite. Why you ask? You can actually feel the town vibrate with excitement! And the 4am kick off party at the inlet is pretty epic, too!Even if you’ve never baited a hook in your life, this is an Ocean City tradition everyone should experience at least once.

Poor Girl’s Open (August 13-15)

Don’t let the name fool you—there’s nothing “poor” about the excitement surrounding the Poor Girl’s Open. This ladies-only billfish tournament benefits breast cancer research while bringing together an incredible community of anglers. Expect lots of pink, plenty of laughs, and some seriously impressive catches at Bahia Marina. And if you’re not fishing, you can still participate in the party in the parking lot filled with vendors, auctions, and even decorated bras!

Chase the Fish All Summer Long

Whether you’re chasing trophy fish or simply chasing the excitement, Ocean City’s tournament season is unlike anywhere else on the East Coast. Spend an afternoon wandering the docks, cheer as boats race to beat the scales, snap a photo with a record-breaking catch, and soak in the electric atmosphere. You don’t need a fishing license to enjoy the fun—just a little curiosity and maybe an orange crush in hand.

After all, in Ocean City, the best summer memories are often made where the boats come in.