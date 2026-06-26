Seacrets Distilling Company Turns 10 — And You’re Invited to the Party

Ocean City’s home distillery is marking a decade of award-winning spirits with a free public tasting event on the sand this Monday.

Ten years ago, Seacrets added something new to its legendary Ocean City footprint: a working distillery producing small-batch spirits handcrafted on-site. On Monday, June 29, Seacrets Distilling Company is marking that milestone with a free anniversary celebration open to everyone — locals, visitors, and anyone who appreciates a well-made drink.

The party runs from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on the sand near the Seacrets entrance, and it comes with complimentary tastings, giveaways, and the kind of laid-back Ocean City afternoon that makes June worth staying for.

What to Expect

Guests will have the chance to sample some of Seacrets Distilling’s most celebrated handcrafted spirits — the lineup that has earned the distillery more than 50 national awards, including recognition as Maryland Rum Distillery of the Year. Making its debut at the celebration will be Seacrets Beachin’ Cocktails, a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails available in three flavors — a timely launch for summer in Ocean City.

Lemon Iced Tea Vodka: A smooth and refreshing twist on the classic summer tea, delivering bright citrus flavor.

Peach Vodka & Soda: Light and crisp, offering a sweet, summery punch of natural peach flavor.

Pineapple Vodka & Soda: Tropical, easy-drinking, and made with real fruit flavors. All varieties are crafted to be light, crisp, and free from artificial aftertastes.

A Decade of Craft in Ocean City

Since opening in June 2016, Seacrets Distilling Company has grown from a novel addition to one of Ocean City’s most iconic properties into a destination in its own right. The distillery produces its spirits on-site using traditional techniques — a genuine small-batch operation in the middle of one of the East Coast’s busiest resort towns.

For visitors, it offers something Ocean City doesn’t always get credit for: a craft experience rooted in place, producing something you can only get here.

Event Details

What: Seacrets Distilling Company 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Monday, June 29 | 3:00–6:00 p.m.

Where: On the sand near the Seacrets entrance, Ocean City, MD

Admission: Free and open to the public (over age 21)

Distillery Tours: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The tasting is free and open to all. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re discovering Seacrets Spirits for the first time, Monday is a good reason to raise a glass on the sand.