Seacrets Distilling Company Turns 10 — And You’re Invited to the Party

NewsI Love OCOcean City Bars and Nightclubs
By Ann

Ocean City’s home distillery is marking a decade of award-winning spirits with a free public tasting event on the sand this Monday.

Seacrets Distilling is celebrating its anniversary.

Ten years ago, Seacrets added something new to its legendary Ocean City footprint: a working distillery producing small-batch spirits handcrafted on-site. On Monday, June 29, Seacrets Distilling Company is marking that milestone with a free anniversary celebration open to everyone — locals, visitors, and anyone who appreciates a well-made drink.

The party runs from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on the sand near the Seacrets entrance, and it comes with complimentary tastings, giveaways, and the kind of laid-back Ocean City afternoon that makes June worth staying for.

What to Expect

Guests will have the chance to sample some of Seacrets Distilling’s most celebrated handcrafted spirits — the lineup that has earned the distillery more than 50 national awards, including recognition as Maryland Rum Distillery of the Year. Making its debut at the celebration will be Seacrets Beachin’ Cocktails, a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails available in three flavors — a timely launch for summer in Ocean City.

Beachin Cocktails by Seacrets - Dream Ocean City, Drink Ocean City winner

  • Lemon Iced Tea Vodka: A smooth and refreshing twist on the classic summer tea, delivering bright citrus flavor.
  • Peach Vodka & Soda: Light and crisp, offering a sweet, summery punch of natural peach flavor.
  • Pineapple Vodka & Soda: Tropical, easy-drinking, and made with real fruit flavors. 
All varieties are crafted to be light, crisp, and free from artificial aftertastes. 
 
 

A Decade of Craft in Ocean City

distillery tower cam at seacrets

Since opening in June 2016, Seacrets Distilling Company has grown from a novel addition to one of Ocean City’s most iconic properties into a destination in its own right. The distillery produces its spirits on-site using traditional techniques — a genuine small-batch operation in the middle of one of the East Coast’s busiest resort towns.

For visitors, it offers something Ocean City doesn’t always get credit for: a craft experience rooted in place, producing something you can only get here.

Event Details

What: Seacrets Distilling Company 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
When: Monday, June 29 | 3:00–6:00 p.m.
Where: On the sand near the Seacrets entrance, Ocean City, MD
Admission: Free and open to the public (over age 21)
Distillery Tours: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The tasting is free and open to all. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re discovering Seacrets Spirits for the first time, Monday is a good reason to raise a glass on the sand.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Art League of Ocean City invites public to free “First Friday” art opening and party on July 3

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,690SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here