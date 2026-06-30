How to Have the Perfect All-American 4th of July in Ocean City, Maryland

If there were ever a place to celebrate America’s birthday, it’s Ocean City, Maryland. This year is extra special as the nation celebrates America’s 250th birthday, and there’s no shortage of patriotic fun from sunrise to long after the fireworks fade. Throw on your favorite red, white, and blue (or better yet, pick up some festive gear from Harpoon Hanna’s), and here’s how to spend the perfect Fourth of July in OC.

8:00 a.m. – Start with a Boardwalk Tradition

Rise early before the crowds and rent a surrey bike for a leisurely ride along the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. While you’re cruising, make a stop at Quickies Donuts for warm, melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon sugar donuts and an icy cold coffee. Before you leave the Boardwalk, be sure to touch “The Spot” at both the north and south ends—it’s a quirky Ocean City tradition that locals and visitors love.

10:30 a.m. – Take to the Sky

Nothing says summer quite like parasailing. Book a flight with Island Parasail and enjoy breathtaking views of the beach, the Atlantic Ocean, and the crowds beginning to gather below. Seeing thousands of people celebrating America’s birthday from hundreds of feet in the air is an unforgettable experience.

12:30 p.m. – Spend the Afternoon on the Bay

Trade the beach for the bay and rent a pontoon boat from Bayside Boat Rentals. Pack a cooler, turn on your favorite patriotic playlist, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon exploring the calm back bays of Ocean City.

2:00 p.m. – Cheer at the Hot Dog Eating Contest

Make your way to Fish Tales for one of Ocean City’s most entertaining Fourth of July traditions—the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. While competitors battle for bragging rights, kids can burn off some energy climbing and playing on the restaurant’s famous pirate ship playground.

4:00 p.m. – Dock & Celebrate at Harpoon Hanna’s

Pull your boat right up to Harpoon Hanna’s and enjoy lunch with waterfront views. Cool off with one of their festive cocktails while soaking in the holiday atmosphere. Before you leave, browse their gift shop for patriotic apparel so you’re dressed for the evening festivities. Hats, shirts, hoodies, they’ve got it all.

7:30 p.m. – Pizza with a Front-Row Seat

Grab a pizza from Brothers Bistro and head to the beach to claim your spot for the fireworks. There’s something wonderfully American about sharing pizza with family and friends while waiting for the sky to light up over the Atlantic. Please remember that alcohol is not permitted on the beach.

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks On the Beach or At Northside Park

As darkness falls, sit back and enjoy one of Ocean City’s spectacular Fourth of July fireworks displays. With waves crashing in the background and thousands of people celebrating together, it’s a moment that perfectly captures the spirit of summer and America’s birthday. There are two fireworks displays in Ocean City. One set goes off on the beach at the south end of the boardwalk near the Jolly Roger Pier. The second set goes off at Northside Park. And yes- both are spectacular!

10:30 p.m. – End the Night at The Angler

Just because the fireworks are over doesn’t mean the celebration has to end. Head to The Angler for one of its legendary late-night deck parties. With live music, waterfront views, and a lively crowd, it’s the perfect way to toast an unforgettable Independence Day in Ocean City.

From warm donuts and Boardwalk traditions to boats, beach views, fireworks, and late-night celebrations, there’s no better place to spend the Fourth of July than Ocean City. Happy Birthday, America—and Happy Fourth of July!