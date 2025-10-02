What are you looking for?
60.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Country Calling Festival Cams 2025: Live Stream With These 6 Festival WebCams

DowntownFallLive Music
By Anne

Missing out on Country Calling Festival 2025? Fear not! Thanks to these six strategically placed festival cams on the Ocean City Boardwalk, you can still experience some of the magic of the Country Calling Festival from the comfort of your own home. Experience the crowds, the Boardwalk, the lights and the noise.  Let’s take a virtual tour of these Festival Cams:

The Ocean 1 Hotel & Suites Festival Cam – Entrance and back of Stage

(view the webcam)

ocean 1 live ocean city webcam looking over country calling 2025

Watch the action as the crowds swell at the entrance to the Country Calling Festival.  See the back of the stage.

Plim Plaza Boardwalk Cam

(view the webcam)

plim plaza live ocean city webcam country calling 2025

You can see the crowds along the Ocean City Boardwalk on this live festival cam!

Country Calling Webcam: Dough Roller at S. Division Street Facing East & South 

(link to webcam)

 

This webcam offers a prime view of the Boardwalk just north of Dumser’s from the North end of the Dough Roller building. Watch as eager festival-goers stream in, decked out in their finest festival attire. You’ll also catch glimpses of the bustling food vendors and merchandise stalls lining the Boardwalk.

Dough Roller at S. Division St Facing East to the beach 

(link to webcam)

 

Located between Dumser’s and Kohr Bros. Ice Cream near S. Division Street, this camera brings you the energy of the crowd.  Watch the Timelapse to see the empty boardwalk swell with the crowds and then calm down for the night before ramping up again for the next day’s concerts.  

Dough Roller Facing North to the Ferris Wheel

(link to webcam)

 

This webcam is all about the fun and games! Get a close-up look at the iconic Ferris wheel, as well as other exciting rides and attractions. You might even witness a few brave souls taking on the thrill rides!

Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot Webcam from Trimper Rides

(link to webcam)

 

Get a bird’s-eye view of the festival grounds and surrounding areas with this webcam perched atop Trimper Rides. This panoramic view gives a better view into the concert grounds and the excitement buzzing throughout Ocean City.
 

Disclaimer: Please note that the availability and quality of these webcam feeds may vary depending on weather conditions and internet connectivity.

So, grab your favorite festival snacks, crank up the volume, and tune into these live webcams for a taste of the crowds for Country Calling 2025. Even though you can’t be there in person, you can still experience the energy and excitement of this amazing festival!

To see all the webcams, go to OceanCity.com’s webcam page.

If you watch these webcams and decide you actually want to join us in Ocean City, you can book last minute rooms here.  

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Breeze Airways Launches New Nonstop Route from Orlando to Salisbury, MD
Next article
Assateague Island National Seashore Open but Limited During Federal Shutdown

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,150SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,150SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND