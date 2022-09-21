A Visit to Assateague on a September Evening

Fall is my favorite season in Ocean City, MD and Assateague is my favorite place to visit. We are experiencing an Indian summer so the temperatures are in the 80s during the day with 50s at night. The ocean is still warm so swimmers and beach revelers are enjoying the beach, but the droves of visitors are gone. Surfers love the corduroy waves generated by the storms headed north off-shore. They just hope that the winds cooperate to keep the waves clean and long.

I took some pictures of my favorite outing – horses walked on the beach with the kids and families. Couples were sitting around campfires because the evening chill in the air brings that romance back. Parking is easy. The mosquitoes are terrible, but you can outrun them to reach the beach where the bugs are gone and just the birds and ocean will distract you.

The sun set while we were on the beach and we, along with the ponies, headed back to the parking lot. We stopped to take a few pictures of nature’s light show on the bay before we drove back over the bridge.

Enjoy the photos.