10 Reasons to Visit Ocean City this Spring

Spring has arrived in Ocean City, bringing vibrant colors and longer days – the perfect time to explore! Discover family-friendly festivals, quiet beaches, lush parks, and scenic cycle paths. Capture the beauty of cherry blossoms at Northside Park, embark on day trips to explore the Eastern Shore or just enjoy a quieter pace in Ocean City Md. Get ready to put a spring in your step!

1. Having the Boardwalk all to yourself

The bustling Boardwalk of summer time is a sight to be seen, and to experience. It exemplifies summer in Ocean City. But sometimes, it’s nice to have the space to walk at your own pace, stop and look around when you wish, and know no-one is going to bump into you! A quiet springtime Boardwalk allows you to do just that.

2. Northside Park Blossom

Northside Park is Ocean City’s largest park. It has softball, baseball and soccer fields, a fishing lagoon, foot bridge, concession stands, two playgrounds, picnic area, two piers, and a gazebo. It’s host to Sundaes in the Park during the summer on Sunday evenings, and Winterfest of Lights from Thanksgiving until New Year. But in the Springtime, its tranquil beauty really shines through. And if you time it just right, you get to experience the cherry blossoms in bloom, with a lot less visitors than our wonderful DC neighbor!

3. Quiet Beaches for Long Walks

Not everyone wants to battle the waves on a busy summer day at the beach. Some of us prefer long walks along a quiet beach. It clears the mind, and works those leg muscles too! Springtime is the perfect time to do this in Ocean City, with mild temperate and lots of ….space.

4. All Day Bike Riding on the Ocean City Boardwalk

During the summer months, you can only ride your bike on the Boardwalk until noon, but from the Tuesday after Labor Day through Friday before Memorial Day you can ride your bike up and down the Boardwalk all day long! (some restrictions may apply during Springfest and Sunfest). It’s safe, easy, and very enjoyable, and if you don’t have a bike to bring with you, there are several places dotted along the Boardwalk where you can rent one.

Dogs are always welcome in Ocean City Md, but they are only allowed on the Boardwalk and beach between October 1st and April 30th, so Springtime is the perfect time to visit with your four legged friend. There’s plenty of hotels and restaurants that will welcome them too. Find out more here.

The Ocean City St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on the Saturday March 15th, and features floats, marching bands, and colorful performers. The parade starts at 12pm and travels along Coastal Highway from 61st Street to 44th Street. This event is free and a great way for the whole family to enjoy St Patrick’s Day. Make sure you wear something green!

Celebrate spring at Ocean City’s 34th annual Springfest! This four-day extravaganza, held at the south end of the Boardwalk from April 24th to 27th, offers a vibrant mix of activities and entertainment. Enjoy continuous live music, lots of shopping, and plenty of food at the Inlet Parking Lot. Admission is free, and the event runs rain or shine!

Restaurant Week is your opportunity to explore Ocean City’s vibrant dining scene. Restaurants will offer a variety of options, from fixed-price menus to special promotions, giving you the chance to try new dishes or enjoy familiar favorites. Make plans to support local eateries and discover your next favorite meal. The event runs from April 27 – May 11.

Cruisin’ Ocean City transforms Ocean City into a car lover’s paradise each spring. Held May 1st-4th, before the summer crowds arrive, this event showcases thousands of classic cars, hot rods, and custom trucks, flooding the streets with automotive splendor. Even if you’re not a car aficionado, it’s fun to watch the early morning parades down the Boardwalk with coffee in hand, and marvel at the design of these classic old cars.

Enjoy local beer, wine, mead and spirits or dive right into wine tasting at Berlin’s Jazz, Wine and Brews on May 3rd. Sip your wine while perusing local art on the street or in any of Berlin’s amazing shops.

7. Performing Arts Center

The Performing Arts Center at the Ocean City Convention Center has many shows this spring, including Sesame Street Live!, The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy, Micky Dolenz Songs & Stories, and Mid Atlantic Symphony – Romantic Triumph & Celebration, without the big city prices.

8. Day Trippin’

Berlin

Just a short drive from Ocean City and Assateague, Downtown Berlin offers a unique and vibrant experience. This award-winning community, a designated Maryland Main Street and Arts & Entertainment District, features over 60 shops, diverse dining options, live music, and thriving art galleries. Opening day for the Berlin Farmer’s Market is May 4th!!!

Snow Hill

Historic Snow Hill, a charming small town on the Pocomoke River, is 30 minutes from Ocean City. Enjoy its rich history and scenic beauty, away from the crowds.

Bethany Beach

Drive north to Bethany Beach De, just a few miles from Ocean City. This coastal town offers boutique shopping, and gourmet coastal delights, and is a great place to take a stroll.

9. Restaurant and Hotel Deals

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD in the Spring, you’ll find great deals at hotels that may be out of reach during the summer months. Find a hotel with an indoor pool in case the weather weather doesn’t cooperate. Then check out the restaurants who have week day specials, such as Longboard Cafe, Seacrets, 28th St. Pit-n-Pub, and Marlin Moon.

10. Sunrises and Sunsets!

Which do you prefer, an early morning sunrise to start your day, or an evening sunset to finish the day off perfectly? Don’t worry, you don’t have to choose, in Ocean City you can easily do both! You can catch a perfect sunrise every morning, from anywhere on the beach, whether you are staying oceanfront or not. And in the evening, take some time to reflect on the day from a bayside restaurant, at Northside Park, or any side street leading to the bay, and watch the sun go down on anther perfect day in Ocean City.

Enjoy Ocean City all year round, but visit before summer, and you’re sure to put a Spring in your step!