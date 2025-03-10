37.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

10 Reasons to Visit Ocean City this Spring

Day TripsBerlinDelaware
By Anne

Spring has arrived in Ocean City, bringing vibrant colors and longer days – the perfect time to explore! Discover family-friendly festivals, quiet beaches, lush parks, and scenic cycle paths. Capture the beauty of cherry blossoms at Northside Park, embark on day trips to explore the Eastern Shore or just enjoy a quieter pace in Ocean City Md. Get ready to put a spring in your step!

1. Having the Boardwalk all to yourself

Having the Boardwalk almost to yourself

The bustling Boardwalk of summer time is a sight to be seen, and to experience. It exemplifies summer in Ocean City. But sometimes, it’s nice to have the space to walk at your own pace, stop and look around when you wish, and know no-one is going to bump into you! A quiet springtime Boardwalk allows you to do just that. 

 

2. Northside Park Blossom

Northside Park is Ocean City’s largest park. It has softball, baseball and soccer fields, a fishing lagoon, foot bridge, concession stands, two playgrounds, picnic area, two piers, and a gazebo. It’s host to Sundaes in the Park during the summer on Sunday evenings, and Winterfest of Lights from Thanksgiving until New Year. But in the Springtime, its tranquil beauty really shines through. And if you time it just right, you get to experience the cherry blossoms in bloom, with a lot less visitors than our wonderful DC neighbor!

3. Quiet Beaches for Long Walks

quiet beach with couple in ocean city Md
Enjoying the beauty of the beach without the crowds

Not everyone wants to battle the waves on a busy summer day at the beach. Some of us prefer long walks along a quiet beach. It clears the mind, and works those leg muscles too! Springtime is the perfect time to do this in Ocean City, with mild temperate and lots of ….space.

4. All Day Bike Riding on the Ocean City Boardwalk

bike riding on the Boardwalk Ocean City Md
A quiet bike ride on the Boardwalk

During the summer months, you can only ride your bike on the Boardwalk until noon, but from the Tuesday after Labor Day through Friday before Memorial Day you can ride your bike up and down the Boardwalk all day long! (some restrictions may apply during Springfest and Sunfest). It’s safe, easy, and very enjoyable, and if you don’t have a bike to bring with you, there are several places dotted along the Boardwalk where you can rent one.  

 

5. Taking Your Dog to the Beach

Dogs on the Beach Ocean City Md
Photo by Kimberly Lynn

Dogs are always welcome in Ocean City Md, but they are only allowed on the Boardwalk and beach between October 1st and April 30th, so Springtime is the perfect time to visit with your four legged friend. There’s plenty of hotels and restaurants that will welcome them too. Find out more here.

6. Spring Events in Ocean City

St-Patricks-Day-Parade Ocean City
St Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City Md

The Ocean City St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on the Saturday March 15th, and features floats, marching bands, and colorful performers. The parade starts at 12pm and travels along Coastal Highway from 61st Street to 44th Street. This event is free and a great way for the whole family to enjoy St Patrick’s Day. Make sure you wear something green!

Springfest Ocean City, MD
Springfest Ocean City, MD

Celebrate spring at Ocean City’s 34th annual Springfest! This four-day extravaganza, held at the south end of the Boardwalk from April 24th to 27th, offers a vibrant mix of activities and entertainment. Enjoy continuous live music, lots of shopping, and plenty of food at the Inlet Parking Lot. Admission is free, and the event runs rain or shine!

Ocean City Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is your opportunity to explore Ocean City’s vibrant dining scene. Restaurants will offer a variety of options, from fixed-price menus to special promotions, giving you the chance to try new dishes or enjoy familiar favorites. Make plans to support local eateries and discover your next favorite meal. The event runs from April 27 – May 11.

Cruisers in Ocena City Md
Cruisers on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Cruisin’ Ocean City transforms Ocean City into a car lover’s paradise each spring. Held May 1st-4th, before the summer crowds arrive, this event showcases thousands of classic cars, hot rods, and custom trucks, flooding the streets with automotive splendor. Even if you’re not a car aficionado, it’s fun to watch the early morning parades down the Boardwalk with coffee in hand, and marvel at the design of these classic old cars.

Berlin has many festivals all year long

Enjoy local beer, wine, mead and spirits or dive right into wine tasting at Berlin’s Jazz, Wine and Brews on May 3rd.  Sip your wine while perusing local art on the street or in any of Berlin’s amazing shops.

 

7. Performing Arts Center

Performing-Arts-Center Ocean City Md
Getting ready for the show at the Performing Arts Center

The Performing Arts Center at the Ocean City Convention Center has many shows this spring, including Sesame Street Live!, The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy, Micky Dolenz Songs & Stories, and Mid Atlantic Symphony – Romantic Triumph & Celebration, without the big city prices. 

 

8. Day Trippin’

  • Berlin

Main Street Berlin-Md

Just a short drive from Ocean City and Assateague, Downtown Berlin offers a unique and vibrant experience. This award-winning community, a designated Maryland Main Street and Arts & Entertainment District, features over 60 shops, diverse dining options, live music, and thriving art galleries. Opening day for the Berlin Farmer’s Market is May 4th!!!

  • Snow Hill
Snow Hill, Maryland is a riverfront town in Worcester County, MD, also home to Ocean City.
Snow Hill, Maryland is a riverfront town in Worcester County, MD, also home to Ocean City.

Historic Snow Hill, a charming small town on the Pocomoke River, is 30 minutes from Ocean City. Enjoy its rich history and scenic beauty, away from the crowds.

  • Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach De
Bethany Beach De

Drive north to Bethany Beach De, just a few miles from Ocean City. This coastal town offers boutique shopping, and gourmet coastal delights, and is a great place to take a stroll.

9. Restaurant and Hotel Deals

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD in the Spring, you’ll find great deals at hotels that may be out of reach during the summer months. Find a hotel with an indoor pool in case the weather weather doesn’t cooperate. Then check out the restaurants who have week day specials, such as Longboard Cafe, Seacrets, 28th St. Pit-n-Pub, and Marlin Moon.

10. Sunrises and Sunsets!

Which do you prefer, an early morning sunrise to start your day, or an evening sunset to finish the day off perfectly? Don’t worry, you don’t have to choose, in Ocean City you can easily do both!  You can catch a perfect sunrise every morning, from anywhere on the beach, whether you are staying oceanfront or not. And in the evening, take some time to reflect on the day from a bayside restaurant, at Northside Park, or any side street leading to the bay, and watch the sun go down on anther perfect day in Ocean City.

sunrise in ocean city md
Early morning sunrise in North Ocean City
sunset at seacrets
Sunset from Seacrets

Enjoy Ocean City all year round, but visit before summer, and you’re sure to put a Spring in your step! 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES
Next article
HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE OC BOARDWALK?

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND