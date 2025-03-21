47.2 F
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 12 of 2025

Shamus on the OC Boardwalk. Mascot of Shenanigans Bar and Grille
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 15 and March 21. And it all started with St. Patrick’s Day events in Ocean City. 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this twelfth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

St. Patrick’s Day 5K run/walk

Start of the 5K walk run on OC boardwalk
Over 1,000 participants in this year’s run/walk that was sponsored by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille on the Boardwalk and 4th Street.

Participants at the 5K race walk on OC boardwalk
5K runners on boardwalk
St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival

Now Maryland’s largest St. Paddy’s parade, this year there were 100 parade entries!!

Proceeds for beer sales at 45th Street festival is applied to college scholarships for local high school students in Worcester County by Delmarva Irish American Club.

St. Patrick's Day float in parade along Coastal Highway
Miller Lite and Yuengling beer pourers at St. Paddy's Day festival at 45th Street
Iconic building

This week we highlighted an older buildings.

former Steger Apartments building on Dorchester Street
This week we featured the former Steger Apartments building that was constructed in 1930 and added onto in 1962.  The Steger family owned and managed this building, on Dorchester Street in downtown Ocean City for several decades.  It now serves as seasonal employee housing by its new owner.

Changes coming up

The relocated Thrashers French fry location (from 8th Street) installed its new signage on the boardwalk at 9th Street.  This replaced the long-standing Alaska Stand which decided to sell this location.   Alaska Stand started in 1933.

New Thrashers sign being installed on boardwalk at 9th Street
The property just south of Sunset Park installed a chain link fence closing off its property.  A site plan has been approved for a new hotel.  Sunset Park will remain as a public park with free concerts on Thursday nights in July and August.

Fence enclosure in prep of new hotel construction south of Sunset Park
Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise by OC fishing pier
Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises this week.

OC sunrise
Sunset in Ocean City

Always spectacular!

Ocean City sunset on bayside
Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
