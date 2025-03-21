A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 12 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 15 and March 21. And it all started with St. Patrick’s Day events in Ocean City.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this twelfth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K run/walk

Over 1,000 participants in this year’s run/walk that was sponsored by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille on the Boardwalk and 4th Street.

St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival

Now Maryland’s largest St. Paddy’s parade, this year there were 100 parade entries!!

Proceeds for beer sales at 45th Street festival is applied to college scholarships for local high school students in Worcester County by Delmarva Irish American Club.

Iconic building

This week we highlighted an older buildings.

This week we featured the former Steger Apartments building that was constructed in 1930 and added onto in 1962. The Steger family owned and managed this building, on Dorchester Street in downtown Ocean City for several decades. It now serves as seasonal employee housing by its new owner.

Changes coming up

The relocated Thrashers French fry location (from 8th Street) installed its new signage on the boardwalk at 9th Street. This replaced the long-standing Alaska Stand which decided to sell this location. Alaska Stand started in 1933.

The property just south of Sunset Park installed a chain link fence closing off its property. A site plan has been approved for a new hotel. Sunset Park will remain as a public park with free concerts on Thursday nights in July and August.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises this week.

Sunset in Ocean City

Always spectacular!

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.