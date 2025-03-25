Parking in Ocean City? ParkMobile is Here

This season, Ocean City is implementing the ParkMobile app for payment at most parking locations. Street and lot parking (excluding the Inlet Parking Lot) now require the app. The Inlet Parking Lot will transition to app-based payment in 2026. If you do not have a smartphone, you can pay online, by phone, or via text. The sign where you are parking will have details on secondary payment options. Download the ParkMobile app before arriving in Ocean City to make your parking experience a lot easier!

Paid parking in OceanCity Md starts April 1st:

Inlet Park Lot Times and Charges:

April 1 – May 22, 2025

Monday – Thursday: FREE Parking

Friday – Sunday: $3.50/hour

May 23 – September 30, 2025

Daily Rate: $4.50/hour

October 1 – October 31, 2025

Monday – Thursday: FREE Parking

Friday – Sunday: $3.50/hour

Park for free at the West Ocean City Park and Ride and take advantage of the convenient shuttle service. The views from the Park and Ride are actually worth a trip on their own, with scenic panoramas of the bay, wetlands, and Ocean City skyline. The shuttle is usually free, with a $4 charge during special events.

You can also rid the bus! The Ocean City Beach Bus rides from South Division Street Transit Station to/from 144th Street Transit Station. The buses are buses are safe, clean, reliable, and convenient, and you won’t have the hassle for looking for a parking space when all you really want to be doing is enjoying your day in Ocean City. In winter, the bus runs every half hour, but fin the summer months, it runs every 15 minutes from 6am -3am! With your $4 pass, you can transfer to one of the Park & Ride buses at no additional cost and go to West Ocean City Park & Ride facility.

Standard Fare: $4 Ride-All-Day. Exact cash fare required, or use of pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass obtained from City Hall.

Half Fare ($2.00 Ride-All-Day): Senior Citizens age 65 and over, Disabled Persons, Medicare card holders. Proof of eligibility may be required. Exact cash fare required, or use of pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass obtained from City Hall.

Free: Children 42 inches in height and under, ADA Certified Disabled card holders and Ocean City Resident Senior Citizen Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required.

Not everyone is going to enjoy these changes, but it is a sign of the times, and the app is pretty simple to use, if you have a smart phone of course. Find our more details about parking in Ocean City here, and more details about traveling by bus in Ocean City here.