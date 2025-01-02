Chilly Weather and Water: Enjoy These 8 Hotels with Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD

Another easy in, easy out hotel in Ocean City is the relatively new Cambria Hotel located just north of the Route 50 bridge on the bay in downtown Ocean City. They have an indoor pool with glass walls kept in place during cold weather, but which can be moved to make the pool indoor/outdoor during warmer weather. This hotel has a restaurant, The View, in the lobby area and the well-known and much loved Spain Wine Bar on the roof.

There you have it, Ocean City, MD, is an excellent destination for tourists looking for a beach vacation with the added benefit of indoor pools in hotels. Whether you’re traveling with family or looking for a luxurious getaway, there is an indoor pool option for you. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer!