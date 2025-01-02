Chilly Weather and Water: Enjoy These 8 Hotels with Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, MD off season, you might be wondering where you can find hotels with indoor pools. Fortunately, there are many great options in the area so guests can swim and relax despite the winter cold. The indoor pools listed below will help you and your family enjoy our beautiful resort before the summer crowd arrive.
The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites is a luxurious hotel located right on the beach between 32nd and 33rd Streets in Ocean City, Maryland. The hotel features a large indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the ocean. The swimming pool is located within a large atrium surrounded by tables. 32 Palm Lounge borders the indoor pool and drinks or light fare can be enjoyed poolside.
The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort is another excellent option for travelers looking for an indoor pool. The hotel is located on the beach at 91st Street and has a four-story tropical atrium, Olympic-sized indoor pool. There is also a poolside bar where guests can order drinks and snacks. Because this is the biggest indoor pool in Ocean City, your fun is multiplied, regardless of the size of your group.
The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City is located on the beach at 17th Street. It is a family-friendly hotel that offers a range of amenities, including an indoor pool. The pool area features an indoor heated pool and a fully-equipped gym for guests to enjoy.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City is a great option for travelers looking for a hotel with an indoor pool. The hotel’s indoor pool area features a large pool, with windows overlook the bay. There is also a complimentary breakfast buffet for guests to enjoy each morning. Located just south of the Route 90 bridge, the Residence Inn is perfect for quick arrivals and departures no matter the traffic.
The Carousel Hotel is a popular choice for families visiting Ocean City. Located in north Ocean City, the Carousel is located at 118th Street on the beach. The hotel features a large indoor pool complex, complete with hot tub, sauna, and fitness center. The Carousel Hotel also offers a range of family-friendly activities, including a large ice skating rink, and a game room.
Home2 Suites is located just north of the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City at 67th Street. The hotel is on the bayside and offers modern amenities and a convenient location. The hotel features an indoor pool area with a pool and hot tub, as well as a fitness center and outdoor patio area. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary breakfast and fully-equipped suites. It also has a great bayside view!
The Fenwick Inn is located bayside in North Ocean City, MD, and offers a great value for visitors. The hotel has recently been remodeled and features a heated indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and Splash Pad. There’s also an on-site roof top restaurant and bar, as well as a game room and fitness center.
The Cambria
Another easy in, easy out hotel in Ocean City is the relatively new Cambria Hotel located just north of the Route 50 bridge on the bay in downtown Ocean City. They have an indoor pool with glass walls kept in place during cold weather, but which can be moved to make the pool indoor/outdoor during warmer weather. This hotel has a restaurant, The View, in the lobby area and the well-known and much loved Spain Wine Bar on the roof.
There you have it, Ocean City, MD, is an excellent destination for tourists looking for a beach vacation with the added benefit of indoor pools in hotels. Whether you’re traveling with family or looking for a luxurious getaway, there is an indoor pool option for you. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer!
I’ve stayed at the Hilton Oceanfront many times. The indoor pool is not heated, and the windows face the road, not the ocean.