Get Your Green On: Why Ocean City, MD is the Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Destination!

As St. Patrick’s Day 2023 approaches, it’s time to start planning your celebrations in Ocean City, Maryland. There are many exciting activities and festivities to enjoy this year. Here are some of the things to do on St. Patrick’s Day in Ocean City, Maryland, in 2023.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the highlight of the holiday celebrations in Ocean City. The parade takes place on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 11th, and features floats, marching bands, and colorful performers. The parade starts at 12pm and travels along Coastal Highway from 60th Street to 45th Street. This event is free and a great way for the whole family to enjoy St Patrick’s Day. Make sure you wear something green!

While many bars and restaurants get their green on during St Patrick’s Day celebrations, Shenanigans can make the Irish claim all year long. This year, they will be opening two weekends in a row for their St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with live entertainment Thursday through Sunday both weekends!

Seacrets always put on a good Irish Weekend with their own Jamaican twist for St Patrick’s Day. Following the Parade on March 11th, Seacrets will have their 2023 8th Annual Seacrets Irie-ish Music Fest from 11am until 3am. There will be live entertainment from noon with 7 Bands & 4 DJs taking you through to the wee small hours.

Grab a seat at the Bayview Bar & Grille at the Residence Inn on 61st Street or catch some entertainment from your private balcony! The OC Pipe & Drums will be making their way here from the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, for their own private performance! Watch and listen to the bagpipers parade through and in front of the hotel from approximately 4:30pm to 5:00pm. Following the OC Pipes & Drums, the Lime GREEN Duo will be continuing the celebration with a spread of their fun classic covers and a mix of fun Irish faves, too! Catch them from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy Irish food and drink specials while they last!

The St. Patrick’s Day 5K is a fun event for those who want to stay active on St. Patrick’s Day. The 5K race on March 11th will start on the Ocean City MD Boardwalk on 4th Street at 9am directly behind Shenanigans Irish Pub. The course will start running south toward the inlet, around pier, then down under the white tram station making a 180 degree turn back on the boardwalk heading north, past Shenanigans starting area, up to 16th st, then making another 180 degree turn heading south once again down the boards to the finish line at 4th st. Join in or cheer them on, and don’t forget to dress up in green and other festive attire!

Not particularly Irish, but great if the weather is typically Irish, the Home Show at the Convention Center on March 17-19th will have exciting new products and services as well as the basic necessities for your home or condo. Exhibitors will showcase ideas on decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, renovating, and even building a home. The Art and Craft Fair will offer a wide assortment of creative and unique gifts and accessories made by artists and quality crafts people from near and far. This event is open Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18th from 10:30am – 5pm, and Sunday, March 19 from 10:30am – 3:30pm.

It’s true, its not very Irish, but if you are in town with the wee ones for St Patricks Day Weekend, then you might want to consider taking them to see Blippi at the Performing Arts Center on March 19th from 2-4pm. There will be lots of singing and dancing, so some may say that makes it Irish enough!

8. Local Restaurants and Bars

In addition to the pubs mentioned above, there are many local restaurants and bars that offer St. Patrick’s Day specials. Many restaurants offer corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and other traditional Irish dishes. Local bars also serve green beer, Irish whiskey, and other festive drinks to get you in the holiday spirit.

9. Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy

If you’re looking for a more relaxed St. Patrick’s Day experience, then head to the beach or boardwalk. You can take a dip in the ocean and pretend you’re in Ireland, soak up the sun if it’s out, enjoy the showers, rent bikes to explore the 3-mile boardwalk, or just enjoy a leisurely stroll along the boards.

St. Patrick’s Day is a fun-filled holiday that’s celebrated with great enthusiasm in Ocean City, Maryland. Whether you’re looking to participate in a parade, enjoy traditional Irish food and drinks, or do something fun with the kids, there’s something for everyone in Ocean City. So, gather your friends and family and head to Ocean City to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2023.