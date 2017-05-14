Cruisin’ Ocean City is a great way to kick off the summer season

630 Shares Share Share +1

The 27th Annual Cruisin Ocean City returns to town May 18-19-20-21. This nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,500 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more from over 20 states plus Canada. The 27th Annual Cruisin will have more than 10,000 event participants taking part in various car shows at the Convention Center on 40th Street, the downtown Inlet parking lot and various citywide locations.

Scheduled to appear at this year’s Cruisin Ocean City, special guest Erik Estrada, best known for his role as Officer Frank Poncherello on the classic tv show “CHiPs”. Erik will be at the event Friday inside the OC Convention Center 11-4, Saturday at the Inlet 11-4 and Sunday at the Inlet 11-1 signing autographs and posing for pictures. Also joining the fun, from the hit tv show “Counting Cars” meet Kevin Mack! Kevin will be meeting and greeting fans, Friday at the Inlet 11-4 and Saturday inside the OC Convention Center 11-4. Stop by to take a pic and talk about all the fun they have on the show. Plus see the Flintstone Mobile Show Car that will be on display Friday and Saturday inside the OC Convention Center. Additional entertainment includes live music, BINGO, the giant Jukebox, Seaside Jimmy, Cruisin Gold Deejay and much more.

Thursday night be sure to check out Under the Streetlamp, as they will be rockin the stage of the Ocean City Performing Arts Center (located inside the OC Convention Center)! This show features stars from the Hit Broadway show “Jersey Boys!” Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classics from the American Radio songbook, bringing their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite Doo Wop, Motown and old time Rock n’ Roll hits. This is a show you won’t want to miss! The show starts at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling or visiting the Ocean City Box Office 1-800-OC-OCEAN or Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT. For more information on this concert or any upcoming concerts visit www.oceancityconcerts.com.

Another great feature activity held as part of Cruisin is the Express Auctioneer’s Collector Car Auction inside the OC Convention Center Thursday May 18th and Friday May 19th featuring hot rods, muscle cars, exotic cars and even a motorcycle! The preview will begin at 9am and the live auction begins at 11am both days. This is a great opportunity to sell your ride or pick up a new one just in time for the summer! Scheduled to go across the auction block is a 1930 Pierce Arrow Model “B.” For more information on the auctions, or if you are interested in being a seller or a buyer, visit www.occollectorcars.com or call 410-365-2759.

Some of the country’s top national names will be showcasing their products in manufacturers midway at the Inlet Parking Lot including Advance Auto Parts, Amsoil, Auto Meter, Chevy Performance, Cold Case Radiators, COMP Performance, Covercraft Industries, Diamond Resorts, Flaming River, Flex Seal, Flowmaster Exhausts, GEICO, Goodmark, Grundy Insurance, Holley, K&N Filters, March Performance, Meguiar’s, Miller Electric, Mothers Polish, MSD, OPTIMA Batteries, Pennzoil, QA1 Products, Radley Chevrolet, Ridetech, Ron Francis Wiring, Slide-Lok, Spectre, Speed Unlimited, Tremec, USA Lift, Wissel & Walsh Insurance and more. Plus at the OC Convention Center there will be Treasured Motor Cars and Wears Woody along with additional vendors both inside and outside selling automotive merchandise along with arts & crafts, jewelry, LulaRoe, Scentsy, Lipsense, and many other specialty items. There will also be a Swap Meet Friday and Saturday inside the Convention Center. Find that part you’ve been searching for!

Additional Cruisin Ocean City highlights are the special Boardwalk Parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Staging beings at 27th street on the boardwalk and the parades begin at 8am from North Division Street going south to the inlet.

On Sunday the Grand Finale Awards will take place at the Beachside Inlet. Before Cruisin comes to an end there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus over 3,000 giveaways.

There is so much to see and do at this year’s event so make sure to mark your calendars for May 18-19-20-21, 2017 and cruise on down to Ocean City Maryland for the 27th Annual Cruisin Ocean City. Tickets are $10 a day for Thursday and Sunday and $15 a day for Friday and Saturday, good at both locations. Children under 14 are free with an adult. Show hours are 9am-5pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9am-3pm Sunday with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2pm. For additional information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.