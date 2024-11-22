48.2 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Your Ultimate Guide to Winterfest of Lights 2024

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Events
By Anne

It’s the 32nd year for Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights, and this year brings some new lights and surprises around the 50 acres of Northside Park, Winterfest’s home until December 31st. There’s no tram this year, but there’s plenty off stopping of points around the park where you can rest and watch others marvel at this wonderland of sparkling surprises and twinkling delights! You can even warm up at one of two fire pits area, new this year, while sipping a hot chocolate available from the kiosks.

Something new at Winterfest to warm the cockles of your heart!

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Fire pits offer a welcome stop and a chance to warm up!
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Rest with a hot chocolate or just stop for a moment to get some feeling back into your hands!
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Hot chocolate is available for purchase at Winterfest

Trimper’s Rides make their way to North Ocean City

There’s some new attractions at Winterfest this year, and for the first time, some rides from Trimper Rides of Ocean City have made their way uptown for the winter. Enjoy the teacups inside the big white tents, or go for a slide down the fun slide half way around the park.

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
The classic Tea Cups ride is at Winterfest this year
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Go on, have a laugh and slide down the Fun Slide, no matter what your age!

Some great Photo Ops at Winterfest of Lights

Having fun and creating memories is what Winterfest of Lights is all about, and this year there are many photo ops around the park, where you can get the family together and pose for the camera, capturing a moment in time.  

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Photo ops inside the big white tent
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Choose your spot for that family photo
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
New this year, sit next to the elf for a sweet pic.
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Full of surprises this year at Winterfest of Lights
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
On a bicycle made for two!
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
A classic spot for a memorable photo
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
A romantic spot for a photo with the one you love!
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
You’ll get a red glow with family and friends when you take a photo here
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Winterfest 2024

Ho Ho Ho

No trip to Winterfest of Lights is complete without at least a glimpse of the old fella himself. You can get photos with Santa, or just give him a wave as you walk by.

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Santa’s sleigh
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Santa’s temporary home while he’s in Ocean City
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
A surprising and memorable encounter at Winterfest of Lights for one young boy.

Don’t forget the Gift Shop

No trip anywhere is complete without a visit to the gift shop! Winterfest of Lights gift shop will give you the opportunity to buy a memento of your visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights in 2024. 

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Buy some sparkles in the gift shop to take home with you
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
There’s a big choice of trinkets to remind you of this years visit
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
What shall we buy?

Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree

At the heart of this winter wonderland stands a magnificent 50-foot Christmas tree that will take your breath away. This towering spectacle of holiday magic is a sight you won’t want to miss!

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
The Winterfest of lights’ Christmas tree
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
The ever changing colors of the Christmas Tree
Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City
Up close, or from a distance, it’s a spectacular sight.

And there’s so much more…..

There’s so much more to see at Winterfest of Lights. You can have just a short walk around the park, or take your time to make the most of it, and stay for as long as you wish, listening to the festive music and taking in the magic of the Holidays with the ones you love. Here’s some more photos of this years Winterfest of Lights to whet your appetite for what should be an annual tradition, in the best resort around!

Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City

Useful Information for Winterfest of Lights

  • Admission is $6 for guests 12 years and older and FREE for children 11 years and younger.
  • The Winterfest of Lights is subject to closure for inclement weather. Call 410-289-2800 for more information
  • Pets are welcome on Wednesday evenings!
  • Mobility Devices available for rent on site – $10.00 per two hours (scooters, powered wheelchairs) – Standard wheel chairs also available. Scooters-4-Rent.com (302) 280-6203
  • Surreys available for rent on Mondays & Tuesdays (pavilion, vendors, etc. will be unavailable)

For other events going on in Ocean City during the Holidays, click here.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Let’s Get Lit: A Christmas Event in Ocean City, Maryland
Next article
PROJECTS UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN OCEAN CITY

Follow Oceancity.com

222,333FansLike
30,596FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
937SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,333FansLike
30,596FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
937SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND