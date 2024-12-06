60.8 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 49

boardwalk on a sunny offseason day

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 30th thru December 6th.  In last week’s review we mentioned it was going to be cold and windy this week in Ocean City and it definitely is!! 

 

Special events

Winterfest of Lights

Ocean City’s largest special event in the off season, Winterfest of Lights continues to December 31st at Northside Park.  This link will provide the hours and dates that this event will operate: https://www.oceancity.com/winterfest/

 

Sunset Drive holiday decorations

Directly connected to this holiday lights at Winterfest are the numerous light displays located in the downtown area, particularly at the Inlet parking lot.  Many of these displays were sponsored by the area businesses like Dough Roller Restaurants and Trimper Rides.

Holiday set up at Inlet Parking lot by Jolly Roger Amusements

A special holiday light display also is provided on Sunset Drive in downtown Ocean City.  Sunset Drive is located in the Bayshore Drive neighborhood of Ocean City, which is one block south of Robin Drive (28th Street).  This is a must stop if you are viewing the lights around the downtown area.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

The boardwalk is less populated in these colder months especially in the early and late hours.  But the pictures of these less traveled walkways are appealing.

boardwalk view on quiet day
Boardwalk look in offseason
Boardwalk look in offseason in early morning hours

 

Always heartwarming are the seasonal decorations placed on the memorial boardwalk benches by loved ones.  Let’s highlight another this week which is located on the Boardwalk between S. Division Street and S. 1st Street.

Decorated boardwalk bench

 

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

This week we took some pictures and video from the Route 50 Bridge.  Here is a picture looking to the north of the bridge at the Cambria Hotel and its bayside boardwalk. A special note is that the “Lets Get Lit” craft beer fest sponsored by Shorecraft.beer will be held at the Cambria Hotel on Saturday, December 5th.  For more information:  

bridge look at Cambria Hotel

 

Of interest in Ocean City is the strong interest in viewing some of the older buildings that have changed little and recall a special time in Ocean City’s past.  This below picture is of the four cottages located on the boardwalk between 10th and 11th Streets. 

Boardwalk cottage look

 

Ocean City Beach picture looking from the OC Fishing Pier to the OC Inlet.

OC beach view

Sunrises in Ocean City

Here’s a picture from this week.

Ocean City sunrise

Ocean City Sunset

And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo of our beautiful Ocean City sunsets.  This picture was taken this week on the bayside at 25th Street. 

Sunset view on OC bayside from 25th Street

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.  And make sure you enjoy this holiday season.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
