A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 49

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 30th thru December 6th. In last week’s review we mentioned it was going to be cold and windy this week in Ocean City and it definitely is!!

Special events

Winterfest of Lights

Ocean City’s largest special event in the off season, Winterfest of Lights continues to December 31st at Northside Park. This link will provide the hours and dates that this event will operate: https://www.oceancity.com/winterfest/

Directly connected to this holiday lights at Winterfest are the numerous light displays located in the downtown area, particularly at the Inlet parking lot. Many of these displays were sponsored by the area businesses like Dough Roller Restaurants and Trimper Rides.

A special holiday light display also is provided on Sunset Drive in downtown Ocean City. Sunset Drive is located in the Bayshore Drive neighborhood of Ocean City, which is one block south of Robin Drive (28th Street). This is a must stop if you are viewing the lights around the downtown area.

Pictures around Ocean City

The boardwalk is less populated in these colder months especially in the early and late hours. But the pictures of these less traveled walkways are appealing.

Always heartwarming are the seasonal decorations placed on the memorial boardwalk benches by loved ones. Let’s highlight another this week which is located on the Boardwalk between S. Division Street and S. 1st Street.

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

This week we took some pictures and video from the Route 50 Bridge. Here is a picture looking to the north of the bridge at the Cambria Hotel and its bayside boardwalk. A special note is that the “Lets Get Lit” craft beer fest sponsored by Shorecraft.beer will be held at the Cambria Hotel on Saturday, December 5th. For more information:

Of interest in Ocean City is the strong interest in viewing some of the older buildings that have changed little and recall a special time in Ocean City’s past. This below picture is of the four cottages located on the boardwalk between 10th and 11th Streets.

Ocean City Beach picture looking from the OC Fishing Pier to the OC Inlet.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Here’s a picture from this week.

Ocean City Sunset

And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo of our beautiful Ocean City sunsets. This picture was taken this week on the bayside at 25th Street.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. And make sure you enjoy this holiday season.