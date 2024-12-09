Lend a Hand, Fill a Pantry: Diakonia Needs Your Help

Diakonia, a vital resource for those in need in Ocean City, MD, is calling on the community to help keep their food pantry shelves stocked. For nearly 50 years, Diakonia has served the residents of Worcester County, Maryland by providing essential support to individuals and families in need. Originally focused on emergency housing and food assistance, Diakonia has grown to offer a comprehensive range of programs, including case management, housing assistance, homeless prevention, and veteran services. This expansion over the past decade reflects Diakonia’s commitment to empowering those they serve to achieve stability and self-sufficiency. Diakonia relies heavily on the support of people in the Ocean City area and those who love it.

The Ocean City Hotel, Motel, Restaurant Association is Chipping in

This year for their holiday dinner meeting, the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association is asking all members to bring a food donation for Diakonia’s Food Pantry.

What can you donate for the Diakonia Food Pantry?

Diakonia welcomes a wide range of food and household items. Think pantry staples, everyday essentials, and even ready-to-eat meals. Here’s a list of some of their most needed items:

Canned Goods: Fruits, vegetables, soups, meats – all are gratefully accepted! Pop-top cans are especially helpful for those without easy access to can openers.

Non-Perishables: Pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, and shelf-stable milk are always in demand.

Household Items: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish detergent, cleaning solutions, and bleach are essential for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

Prepared Foods: Diakonia also accepts prepared foods, which are particularly helpful for those without access to cooking facilities. Diakonia also has patrons who are living at the shelter so any food you drop off will be used immediately. Want to make an extra lasagna while you make your own? Diakonia would love the donation!

Bags: Reusable canvas bags, fabric grocery bags, and even plastic shopping bags are needed to help distribute food.

How to Donate to Diakonia:

Donations can be dropped off at the Diakonia Food Pantry/Shelter located at 12747 Old Bridge Road in Ocean City. For any questions about your donation, please call 410-213-0923. You can learn more on their website: diakoniaoc.org/