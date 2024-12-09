55.4 F
Ocean City
Lend a Hand, Fill a Pantry: Diakonia Needs Your Help

Local GivingNews
By Ann
diakonia photo from their website
Diakonia is looking for donations to help those in need.

Diakonia, a vital resource for those in need in Ocean City, MD, is calling on the community to help keep their food pantry shelves stocked. For nearly 50 years, Diakonia has served the residents of Worcester County, Maryland by providing essential support to individuals and families in need. Originally focused on emergency housing and food assistance, Diakonia has grown to offer a comprehensive range of programs, including case management, housing assistance, homeless prevention, and veteran services. This expansion over the past decade reflects Diakonia’s commitment to empowering those they serve to achieve stability and self-sufficiency.  Diakonia relies heavily on the support of people in the Ocean City area and those who love it.

The Ocean City Hotel, Motel, Restaurant Association is Chipping in

OCHMRA is asking members for donations to Diakonia
OCHMRA is asking members to bring donations for Diakonia’s Food Pantry when they attend the annual Christmas gathering this week.  Here, OCHMRA hosts the 40th annual trade show in Ocean City.

This year for their holiday dinner meeting, the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association is asking all members to bring a food donation for Diakonia’s Food Pantry.  

What can you donate for the Diakonia Food Pantry?

diakonia food pantry drive

Diakonia welcomes a wide range of food and household items. Think pantry staples, everyday essentials, and even ready-to-eat meals. Here’s a list of some of their most needed items:

  • Canned Goods:

    Fruits, vegetables, soups, meats – all are gratefully accepted! Pop-top cans are especially helpful for those without easy access to can openers.

  • Non-Perishables:

    Pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, and shelf-stable milk are always in demand.

  • Household Items:

    Toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish detergent, cleaning solutions, and bleach are essential for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

  • Prepared Foods:

    Diakonia also accepts prepared foods, which are particularly helpful for those without access to cooking facilities.  Diakonia also has patrons who are living at the shelter so any food you drop off will be used immediately.  Want to make an extra lasagna while you make your own?  Diakonia would love the donation!

  • Bags:

    Reusable canvas bags, fabric grocery bags, and even plastic shopping bags are needed to help distribute food.

How to Donate to Diakonia:

jolly roger helps diakonia - photo courtesy of diakonia
Staff at Jolly Roger help Diakonia – photo courtesy of Diakonia

Donations can be dropped off at the Diakonia Food Pantry/Shelter located at 12747 Old Bridge Road in Ocean City.   For any questions about your donation, please call 410-213-0923.  You can learn more on their website: diakoniaoc.org/

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
