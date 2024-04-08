62.9 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Sponsored By

Witness a Celestial Spectacle: Partial Solar Eclipse Graces Ocean City, MD

Boardwalk InfoNewsOcean City Beach
By Ann

On April 8th, 2024, beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, will have a front-row seat to a remarkable astronomical event – a partial solar eclipse. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, temporarily casting a shadow on our planet.

When and Where to Watch

The partial eclipse will begin in Ocean City at approximately 2:11 PM EDT, reaching its maximum phase around 3:36 PM EDT. At its peak, about 80% of the sun’s disk will be obscured by the moon. The eclipse will conclude at approximately 4:54 PM EDT.

While the eclipse can be safely viewed from anywhere in Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk offer particularly stunning vantage points. Gather with friends, family, or fellow astronomy enthusiasts to witness this cosmic dance unfold.

Safety First

It’s important to remember that looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause serious eye damage. Never view a solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Approved solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers provide safe viewing experiences.

Eclipse Details & Resources

For detailed eclipse timing, maps, and more information, please refer to the following link provided by Time and Date: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/@4364312?iso=20240408

A Unique Experience

Partial solar eclipses are a reminder of the awe-inspiring scale and dynamics of our solar system. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a breathtaking celestial sight in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Hotels in Ocean City Md
Next article
Ocean City on a Budget: How to Have Maximum Fun for Less

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
770SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
770SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND