Witness a Celestial Spectacle: Partial Solar Eclipse Graces Ocean City, MD

On April 8th, 2024, beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, will have a front-row seat to a remarkable astronomical event – a partial solar eclipse. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, temporarily casting a shadow on our planet.

When and Where to Watch

The partial eclipse will begin in Ocean City at approximately 2:11 PM EDT, reaching its maximum phase around 3:36 PM EDT. At its peak, about 80% of the sun’s disk will be obscured by the moon. The eclipse will conclude at approximately 4:54 PM EDT.

While the eclipse can be safely viewed from anywhere in Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk offer particularly stunning vantage points. Gather with friends, family, or fellow astronomy enthusiasts to witness this cosmic dance unfold.

Safety First

It’s important to remember that looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can cause serious eye damage. Never view a solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Approved solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers provide safe viewing experiences.

Eclipse Details & Resources

For detailed eclipse timing, maps, and more information, please refer to the following link provided by Time and Date: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/@4364312?iso=20240408

A Unique Experience

Partial solar eclipses are a reminder of the awe-inspiring scale and dynamics of our solar system. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a breathtaking celestial sight in Ocean City, Maryland.