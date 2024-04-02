With a plethora of hotels in Ocean City, Maryland, it could take a lot of visits to discover the perfect accommodation. But regardless of your budget or preferences, there are so many hotels to choose from, whether they be on the Boardwalk, oceanfront, bayside, or right on Coastal Highway, you are sure to find something that suits you and your family. Take a moment to browse through some of our favorites here.

The Grand Hotel is on the Boardwalk at 21st Street, and has easy access to the beach. With two pools, five eating establishments, and a game room, the Grand checks the boxes for many on their Ocean City vacation.

Make a splash in one of the pools at the Hilton Oceanfront! Two pools offer views of the ocean and beach, providing a serene setting for relaxation. The family pool boasts a swim-up pool bar for adults to enjoy, while the children’s activity pool is packed with excitement, featuring slides, fountains, a gradual entry slope, and even a lazy river. For those who prefer indoor swimming, the Hilton Oceanfront also offers a third pool indoors, ensuring year-round enjoyment for guests of all ages.

Alongside its fantastic pool deck featuring two heated pools, and its stylish rooms and suites, the Park Place Hotel boasts a sundeck overlooking the beach and Boardwalk. This idyllic spot offers the perfect setting to unwind and soak up the sunshine, providing guests with a serene atmosphere to sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenic beauty of Ocean City.

Experience the timeless charm of the iconic Flamingo Motel located on 31st Street. This beloved establishment offers both indoor and outdoor pools, along with rooms and suites equipped with convenient kitchenettes. Their efficiencies comfortably accommodate up to six guests, making them perfect for families seeking a retreat. Set aside the modern chains and opt for the Flamingo Motel, renowned for its exceptional customer service, competitive prices, and rich history in Ocean City spanning generations.

Discover the grandeur of the Princess Royale on 91st Street, renowned as Maryland’s largest oceanfront resort. Step into its four-story tropical atrium, where guests can unwind and enjoy the ambiance. Indulge in leisure at the Olympic-sized indoor pool or pamper yourself at the award-winning spa. Throughout the summer, families can partake in a myriad of activities designed for all ages. Opt for an Ocean or Atrium view suite and relish the breathtaking vistas of the beach from your private balcony.

The Cambria, situated on the bay at St Louis Avenue, offers a deluxe experience with Spain, its full-service restaurant, waterfront fitness center, indoor heated pool, seasonal outdoor pool, patio, and more. Guests can indulge in a premier bayside retreat just moments away from the Boardwalk.

At the Aloft located on 45th Street and the Bay, guests can enjoy the outdoor pool featuring Liquid Therapy, their poolside bar, which boasts stunning views of the bay and breathtaking sunsets. The hotel’s indoor entertainment area is equally lively, complementing its vibrant location just steps away from a bustling social scene. Additionally, this pet-friendly hotel ensures that every member of the family can enjoy a memorable stay.

The Carousel, on 118th Street, is a family-friendly beachfront resort offering spacious hotel rooms and condos. What sets it apart is its unique amenities, including the only indoor ice rink in Ocean City, summer movies on the beach, diverse on-site dining options, lively outdoor patio with live music, indoor and outdoor pools, and spa, gym, and sauna facilities. With plenty of special events designed to entertain the entire family, the Carousel ensures an unforgettable experience for all.

Located directly on the beach at 66th Street, this all-efficiency oceanfront hotel offers a outstanding pool area complete with a vibrant swim-up pool bar, introduced in 2023. Step onto your private patio balcony and soak in the tranquil view of the ocean. Indulge in an authentic dinner at the onsite Italian Restaurant, or utilize your room’s kitchenette equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, and all the essentials for a comfortable stay, ensuring you feel right at home.

Experience bayfront living at the Residence Inn on 61st Street and the Bay. Take in the breathtaking views of Isle of Wight Bay from their spacious suites and outdoor balconies. Start your day with a nourishing breakfast buffet featuring healthy options, all on the house. Indulge in a seafood dinner at the chic Bayview Bar and Grille, or sip cocktails and savor light bites at their poolside tiki bar. For those on the go, our 24-hour fitness center ensures you can stay active anytime.

And the list of hotels goes on…

Ocean City, Maryland boasts an extensive array of hotel accommodations, catering to every budget and preference. Whether you seek luxury or affordability, there’s a room for you. Some provide breathtaking ocean views, while others showcase the serene bay and captivating sunsets. Whether overlooking the lively Coastal Highway or nestled within the resort’s beauty, each hotel offers its own unique experience. Explore the diverse selection of hotels in Ocean City and consider booking your stay today here!