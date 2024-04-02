Ocean City Needs YOU: Choose the Winning Photos

The photos are in
The photos are in! An incredible 200+ photos were submitted in the Best of Ocean City® photo contest, showcasing the vibrant spirit and stunning beauty of our beloved town. Now, it’s your turn to decide.
The stakes are high! The winning image won’t just be admired – it will become a symbol of Ocean City’s finest. Gracing the 2024 award plaques proudly displayed by the Best of Ocean City® winners, your chosen photo will serve as a beacon of excellence throughout the town.
Your turn to vote for your favorites!
We’ve carefully narrowed the field down to a shortlist of finalists. Now, it’s up to you to crown the champion! Cast your votes for your top 5 photos in our easy-to-use poll. The photo with the most votes will etch its place in Ocean City history.
Remember, if the top vote-getter is unusable for any reason, we’ll move to the runner-up. Your voice matters – help us select an image that truly embodies the heart of Ocean City!
You have 2 weeks to vote!
Polls close April 18th. You can vote one time per day. Please help us choose the photo that will go on the 2024 Best of Ocean City® winners plaques which will be proudly displayed by the very best businesses in Ocean City!
“SUNRISE” depicts the beautiful Ocean City sunrise along with the glistening water and sandy Beach. So inviting. You just want to be a part of the beauty!
Sand dunes!!😍
Beautiful picture at our favorite place to be ♥️
Beautiful!!!!
Such a beautiful picture 🌈
“Amusements in Silhouette” Just Classic Ocean City!
The kayaks picture is incredible! Those deep colors are stunning. Would love to purchase that one.
Gorgeous
Beautiful
I’m the one that took the one titled “ sunrise “! I appreciate any support and would absolutely love the chance to see my photo brought to a wider audience. Thank you all so much ❤️
Pulling for you! I hope you win. It’s a gorgeous photo!
Beautiful!
Hard to choose just 5! Absolutely beautiful!
Are these photos available to purchase?
The rights for these belong to each individual who submitted them. If there is one or several you would like to purchase or use, let us know and we might be able to ask the owners if they would sell or allow usage.
Great pictures
Great pics.
the best picture out of all of them look at those beautiful colors
it’s a very beautiful picture