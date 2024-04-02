Ocean City Needs YOU: Choose the Winning Photos

The photos are in

The photos are in! An incredible 200+ photos were submitted in the Best of Ocean City® photo contest, showcasing the vibrant spirit and stunning beauty of our beloved town. Now, it’s your turn to decide.

The stakes are high! The winning image won’t just be admired – it will become a symbol of Ocean City’s finest. Gracing the 2024 award plaques proudly displayed by the Best of Ocean City® winners, your chosen photo will serve as a beacon of excellence throughout the town.

Your turn to vote for your favorites!

We’ve carefully narrowed the field down to a shortlist of finalists. Now, it’s up to you to crown the champion! Cast your votes for your top 5 photos in our easy-to-use poll. The photo with the most votes will etch its place in Ocean City history.

Remember, if the top vote-getter is unusable for any reason, we’ll move to the runner-up. Your voice matters – help us select an image that truly embodies the heart of Ocean City!

You have 2 weeks to vote!

Polls close April 18th. You can vote one time per day. Please help us choose the photo that will go on the 2024 Best of Ocean City® winners plaques which will be proudly displayed by the very best businesses in Ocean City!