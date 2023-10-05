Cruisin’ into Ocean City

It’s time for the 26th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin, a four-day car event to show off enthusiast’s hot rods, cool classics, customs and more. Although the main event is at the Inlet Parking lot and at the OC Convention Center on 40th Street, we love the Boardwalk Parade, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings around 8am. Here’s some photos from this mornings parade, where the weather was just about perfect for sitting back and looking at the cars, even if you can’t name any of them! Grab a cup of coffee and find your spot on the Boardwalk to watch the parade tomorrow.