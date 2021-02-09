Wintry Mix Possible Thursday into Friday

Snow, sleet or freezing rain possible just before Valentine’s Day weekend

If you want to social distance at the beach with your loved one for Valentine’s Day weekend, then plan to take an extra day off and come early. NOAA is predicting a storm Thursday night into Friday with unknown precipitation and unknown amounts. We will have to wait until later in the week to hear more specific information, but here is the threat map as of today’s announcement.

TRAVEL EARLY and STAY UNTIL MONDAY

Whether you have already planned your weekend or not, it’s time to think about a long Valentine’s Day getaway at the beach.

How romantic does a snow weekend in Ocean City sound? Oceanfront rooms with fireplaces and wide open views of crashing waves and snow on the beach. Bayfront rooms with sunset views over a white-capped Assawoman Bay while you are snug and warm with drinks and dinner from one of the many carry-out restaurants in Ocean City.

This weekend of your dreams is doable, just extend your stay and come early. From the latest forecast, it looks like you could come Thursday morning, hunker down for a long weekend at the beach, wait for the road crews to clear any dangerous precipitation and return home on Monday where the forecast is for cold, but clear weather.

Lots of hotel and restaurant options for a romantic weekend in – at the beach

OceanCity.com is has 7 Valentine’s Day specials you might want to explore. Check them out here.