7 Valentine’s Day Specials in Ocean City
Are you and your significant other looking for some great specials and deals for Valentine’s Day? In Ocean City and beyond, we have seven great Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials to share with you! Check them out below!
The Longboard Cafe, 6701 Coastal Highway
This Valentine’s Day, you can head on over to the Longboard Cafe for some great specials. You can make your reservation today. They have a three course dinner for $55/person. Each dinner is accompanied by a complimentary glass of their house wine or a glass of champagne. Did you know that this special menu is available for carry-out as well?
If you’re not feeling the Valentine’s Day love, you can also get their regular menu. You can call today to reserve your spot!
Seacrets, 117 49th Street
This Valentine’s Day, Seacrets has some specials they want you to share with the one you love!
Harpoon Hanna’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island, DE
This Valentine’s Day, you can check out the great specials at Harpoon Hanna’s. On Sunday, February 14th, they have the Biggest Little Sunday Party going on from 1-7pm! You can sign-in for trivia starting at 12:30pm, and the game itself takes place from 1-3pm. Afterwards, starting at 3pm and ending at 7pm, you can enjoy the musical stylings of Dale Teat.
They also have some great specials-check them out below!
Photo Credit: Harpoon Hanna’s
Pickles Pub, 706 Philadelphia Avenue
Speaking of Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials, Pickles Pub has some great ones for you and yours, too!
Not only that, you can come on down to hear Honey Shine play on February 13th!
Residence Inn, 300 Seabay Lane
The Madison Beach Motel, 9 Baltimore Avenue
The Madison Beach Motel has some great deals and specials for Valentine’s Day! Check them out below!
Thompson Island Brewing Company, 30133 Veteran’s Way, Rehoboth Beach, DE
Brewmaster Jimmy and Pastry Chef Dru are whipping up a new pastry stout and sweets pairing just in the nick of time for Valentine’s Day! This pairing is Indulge Hazelnut Chocolate Stout paired with a Ferrero Rocher Cream Puff (Hazelnut Crunch, Hazelnut Chocolate Cream, Caramel Honey Butter Glaze).
The second pairing has Escapades Double Raspberry and Blackberry paired with a Fruity Velvet Cream Puff (Blackberry Curd, Red Velvet Cream, Raspberry Chocolate Glaze).
Pre-sales for this event start on Wednesday, February 10th at 3 pm.
For carry-out, you can get 4-packs of beer and cream puffs, which will be available for pre-order starting February 10th. You can pick up your orders on February 13th between 11:30am and 2:30pm. Pairing packages are limited, though!
If you choose to stay on-site, you can get your ticket and have the pairing of two-cream puffs and a two-beer sampler. If you get your ticket for the on-site event, everything will be ready for you when you arrive.
On Valentine’s Day, you can join them for their monthly brunch! This month, they’ll feature Chef Dru’s cinnamon sugared waffles and some savory items from Chef Lou.
Where are you going for Valentine’s Day? Please let us know in the comments below!