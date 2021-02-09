7 Valentine’s Day Specials in Ocean City

Are you and your significant other looking for some great specials and deals for Valentine’s Day? In Ocean City and beyond, we have seven great Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials to share with you! Check them out below!

The Longboard Cafe, 6701 Coastal Highway

This Valentine’s Day, you can head on over to the Longboard Cafe for some great specials. You can make your reservation today. They have a three course dinner for $55/person. Each dinner is accompanied by a complimentary glass of their house wine or a glass of champagne. Did you know that this special menu is available for carry-out as well?

If you’re not feeling the Valentine’s Day love, you can also get their regular menu. You can call today to reserve your spot!

Photo Credit: Longboard Cafe

Seacrets, 117 49th Street

This Valentine’s Day, Seacrets has some specials they want you to share with the one you love!

At 5pm in the Morley Hall, you can see Cherry Crush perform. However, seating is limited so please arrive early to secure your table.

Seacrets is also offering 1/2 price ribs, Cherry Crushes for $5, and many more drink specials from 5-9pm. Check out the details below!

Harpoon Hanna’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island, DE

This Valentine’s Day, you can check out the great specials at Harpoon Hanna’s. On Sunday, February 14th, they have the Biggest Little Sunday Party going on from 1-7pm! You can sign-in for trivia starting at 12:30pm, and the game itself takes place from 1-3pm. Afterwards, starting at 3pm and ending at 7pm, you can enjoy the musical stylings of Dale Teat.

They also have some great specials-check them out below!