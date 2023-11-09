Winterfest Packages and the Holidays in Ocean City 2023

Take a break from your every day routine, and head down to Ocean City for the sparkling, magical Winterfest of Lights. A little escapism does us all good, and walking through the Winterfest of Lights will surely take you to your happy place. Even better, some Ocean City hotels have put together Winterfest Packages which include your room, tickets to Winterfest of Lights, and some other goodies, so you can make a whole weekend, or weekday break of it! Brighten up your dreary November and December with a visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights. There’s lots of other events happening throughtout November and December too, culminating in New Year, and penguin swims. Here are hotels with Winterfest Packages for you to choose from. We will update as information becomes available.

Are you ready to dive into the enchanting world of the season? Escape to Ocean City and let the holiday spirit surround you! From November 16th through January 2nd, we’re offering an exclusive Winter Getaway Package that will make your heart sing with joy.

What’s Included:

~ Welcome Amenity at check-in

~ 2 tickets for Winterfest of Lights (Nov 16 – Dec 24: 5:30 – 9:30 PM, Wed-Sun; Dec 25 – Dec 31: Every day, 5:30 – 9:30 PM)

~ Christmas Carnival just steps away – Free entry on Saturday, Nov. 19 & Sunday, Nov. 20

~ Enjoy a 10% discount as our special gift to you!

~ Early Check-in and Late Check-out, upon request and based on availability.

It’s time to get toasty at the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City ! Grab a blanket and prop your feet up on their bayside firepit. Take in all the holiday festivities in Ocean City including the spectacular Winterfest of Lights!

Use promo code “HO9” (like HO HO HO) here

Book now and receive UP TO 20% off your total stay and 2 complimentary tickets to Winterfest of Lights!

Make your Holidays more special with a trip to the beach! Get into the holiday spirit and stay at the largest Resort in town. Swim in our warm pool while surrounded by a winter wonderland display of lights. Photos with Santa, holiday shopping, mermaid show and much more!

Traveling between November 17, 2023 and December 27, 2023? Don’t forget to select our Royale Festival of Lights rate plan to register for this special offer!

*Terms and Conditions May Apply*

Hilton Suites Oceanfront

Reserve your stay at the Hilton Ocean City and take a winter stroll through the Winterfest of Lights, where thousands of colorful holiday lights will be on display all through the Christmas season! This Hilton Winterfest package includes two tickets to the Winterfest of Lights as well as a $25 food and beverage credit to be used at Hilton’s amazing onsite restaurant, 32 Palm.

Special Includes: 2 Winterfest of Lights tickets

$25 dining credit for 32 Palm

Beautiful spacious suite

Make your reservation now! Package available through 12/31/23. You can book this package online here.

Stay at the Cambria Hotel on December 2nd as their VIP guest for Let’s Get Lit Craft Beer and Fun Fest. Following the Christmas parade, Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer (& Fun) Fest unfolds from 3-7 pm at the Cambria. Sip seasonal local brews, mulled wine, hot toddies, candy cane martinis, frozen (spiked) hot chocolate, and spiked cider snow cones. Dance to Live Music and enjoy Light fair. VIP tickets available ONLY with hotel packages and includes and extra hour of tasting, tickets to Winterfest of Lights and a special Christmas Stocking.

Howard Johnson® By Wyndham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel

Get into the festive mood with this Howard Johnson Package which includes:

Two nights room and tax at Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel

4 tickets to Winterfest of Lights

$80 in meal vouchers

All taxes

Weekday (Sun-Thur): $279 Total

Weekend (Fri & Sat): $325 Total

*Available Nov. 17th through Dec. 27th No black out dates! Additional nights available at a discounted rate.

Of course, the Winterfest of Lights. Need we say more? Open Wednesday though Sunday, November 17th – December 31st, 5.30pm – 9.30pm at Northside Park in Ocean City. $6 per person / 11 under are free. This year the walking event will continue, but the tram will be making an appearance!

If you’re looking for a fun and festive activity to add to your Winterfest of Lights tradition this holiday season, then head on over to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Welcome Center and enjoy the Holiday Model Railroad Display! It’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Admission is free, but donations are accepted to benefit Ocean City Beach Patrol, so bring your whole family!

Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, November 16 – December 31, 5:30pm-9:00 pm

ICE ICE Berlin & Town of Berlin Christmas Tree Lighting

Join the Mayor of Berlinand his special guests on November 24th as the Holiday Season is kicked off with a tree lighting, music, greet Santa at the Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum and over 30 ice carving and more. ICE ICE Berlin is back with beautifully carved ice sculptures by an amazing artist. Shops will be open late too! Join the Mayor of Berlinand his special guests on November 24th as the Holiday Season is kicked off with a tree lighting, music, greet Santa at the Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum and over 30 ice carving and more. ICE ICE Berlin is back with beautifully carved ice sculptures by an amazing artist. Shops will be open late too!

The Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:00 pm.

Black Friday at Jolly Roger! 50% off all passes in store only in the Speedworld building at Jolly Roger on 30th Street on November 24th 8am – 5pm. Christmas Carnival at Trimper Rides! Trimper Rides is teaming up with OCDC once again for the 2023 Christmas Carnival Fundraiser! November 25th – 26th, and December 2nd – 3rd, will be filled with unique vendors, activities and of course, our nostalgic, indoor rides! Enjoy indoor rides, access to Black Friday Sales for summer passes deals, meet Santa, Holiday music, raffles and Holiday treats.

The Ocean City Christmas Parade goes in-house this year to continue the 40 year tradition started by Gold Coast Mall. Mark your calendars for December 2nd, bring your chairs, blankets and plan for a day in OC! Arrive early to park and get your viewing spot. The parade begins promptly at 11:00 am with an extended route from Old Landing Road north to 120th Street. The southbound lanes of Coastal highway are closed for the parade in that general area allowing spectators to gather curbside. Following the parade join us at the Carousel for family-friendly fun and the awards presentation! The beach and boardwalk are always available for a leisurely stroll downtown to wrap up a great December day in town.

Did you know, Ocean City’s has an indoor ice rink? It’s located inside the Carousel Hotel, and is open Sunday: 9 am-9pm, Monday – Thursday: 4pm-9pm, Friday: 4pm-10pm and Saturday: 10am-10pm. It’s open to the general public, but if you stay at the hotel you get a discount! They have skates for everyone, from toddlers, to grown men, and they have free kids and adult walkers, for those who are a little shaky on their skates! You can skate as long as you want, so long as you are inside the rink area. It’s the perfect activity for the Holidays!

Following the Christmas Parade, head to the Cambria for their Let’s Get Lit Festival and afternoon of festive cheer, live music, various attractions, and the wide array of fun activities. The fest will sprawl across the ballroom, lobby area, and even the indoor pool area, adorned with floating lanterns to create a magical setting. Ticket holders get wristbands that unlock discounts at local bars and restaurants from Friday through Sunday. VIP tickets are ONLY available if you buy the VIP hotel package from the Cambria and include 2 Winterfest tickets, a stocking with a bottle opener and more from Dogfish Head as well as other goodies from local businesses, 2 wristbands to get discounts around town all weekend, and 2 commemorative flasks sponsored by Dogfish Head. There’s also a costume contest open to all ticket holders that embraces the theme of being “lit.” Participants are encouraged to adorn themselves with battery-powered Christmas lights and unleash their creativity. The most dazzling costume will be awarded a delightful prize—a two-night stay at the Cambria to relish the FeBREWary 24th Love on Tap Festival at Seacrets, complete with Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets. Read more about this great new Winterfest festival at https://www.oceancity.com/lets-get-lit-craft-beer-fun-fest-embracing-the-season-with-cheers-and-merriment/

Seacrets Annual NYE Bash! Searets will be having TWO New Year’s Eve Parties!!! TWO great parties… ONE epic night!

One at Area 51! One at Seacrets! Which one will you choose!? 30th Annual Penguin Swim The 30th Annual Penguin Swim is set for Monday, January 1, 2024 and will take place once again on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street & the Ocean in Ocean City, Maryland! Get ready to dunk your penguin tail in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean to support our community’s Healthcare Heroes! The Penguin Swim is a fun, annual event to support our not-for-profit community hospital. Each year, hundreds of Penguins raise funds to help the hospital provide the excellent quality care our community depends on.

For a full list of all events taking place in Ocean City during the Holidays, click here.