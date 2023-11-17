55.5 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Sparkling Surprises and Twinkling Delights: Dive into the Magic of Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights!

FamilyNewsNorth Ocean City
By Anne

The 31st Winterfest of Lights is open for business! And this year, to keep everyone happy, you have the option to walk around the lights, or take the tram! Yes, the tram is back, after its brief hiatus forced on by Covid. Many visitors much prefer to take their time to walk around the lights, and enjoy all the photo ops, but many missed the tram and are glad it’s back. How can there be both? The tram takes the outer path around the park, and the walkers keep to the inside of the park. The lights are visible for everyone, and it’s really quite spectacular!

Apart from the return of the tram, there are many other new things this year. One attraction that seemed very popular with children and adults alike is the Light Stone Path, a path of stepping stones which light up.

Light Stone Path at Winterfest of Lights

There’s also some other interactive displays around the park, including an area in front of the ship where large lit up balls change color from red, to blue, to green, just by pushing a big button.

There’s plenty of photo opportunities for those walking around the park. Specially lit up displays with seating entice not just kids, but mom and dad, and grandma and grandad too, for that special holiday photo. 

A special spot for a picture
The best present!

The tent itself houses a shop, and trees decorated by local businesses. This is where the big fella will be too, for those hoping a quiet word will bring everything they wish for. The area sparkles and twinkles and will amaze the young and not so young.

Twinkling lights inside the tend
More twinkling lights inside the tend
Walking inside a winter wonderland
More photo ops inside the tent
Trees decorated by local businesses
Park Place Hotel tree

 

Can you find your favorite restaurants tree?

Refreshments are available around the park, including hot chocolate to warm you up if the evening is chilly! 

Hot chocolate, the perfect accompaniment to Winterfest of Lights
Stopping for a hot chocolate during your walk around the park

We can’t forget the biggest change to Winterfest this year – the return of the tram! Missed by many during the years since Covid took it away from us, the tram is back for those with walking problems, or who just prefer to sit back and enjoy the view.  The tram takes the outer path of the park, giving its riders a full view of this spectacular sparkling holiday light display.

The tram is back for those who prefer it to walking
All aboard the tram!

The 31st Winterfest of Lights will not disappoint. The Town has gone out of their way to make sure everyone can enjoy this fabulous sparkling spectacular, so head on down to Ocean City Maryland to visit us, and create some great Holiday memories.

  • Open Nov. 16- Dec 31.
  • Hours are Wednesday to Sunday to 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
  • Admission is only $6 for guests 12 years and older and FREE for children 11 years and younger.
  • Bring your pets on Wednesday nights!
  • Find Winterfest Packages at hotels here.
  • Purchase your tickets in advance here.

 

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Holidays and Water: Enjoy These 8 Hotels with Indoor Pools in Ocean City, MD

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
699SubscribersSubscribe
Visit Hyatt Place Hotel, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
699SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2023 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND