Sparkling Surprises and Twinkling Delights: Dive into the Magic of Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights!

The 31st Winterfest of Lights is open for business! And this year, to keep everyone happy, you have the option to walk around the lights, or take the tram! Yes, the tram is back, after its brief hiatus forced on by Covid. Many visitors much prefer to take their time to walk around the lights, and enjoy all the photo ops, but many missed the tram and are glad it’s back. How can there be both? The tram takes the outer path around the park, and the walkers keep to the inside of the park. The lights are visible for everyone, and it’s really quite spectacular!

Apart from the return of the tram, there are many other new things this year. One attraction that seemed very popular with children and adults alike is the Light Stone Path, a path of stepping stones which light up.

There’s also some other interactive displays around the park, including an area in front of the ship where large lit up balls change color from red, to blue, to green, just by pushing a big button.

There’s plenty of photo opportunities for those walking around the park. Specially lit up displays with seating entice not just kids, but mom and dad, and grandma and grandad too, for that special holiday photo.

The tent itself houses a shop, and trees decorated by local businesses. This is where the big fella will be too, for those hoping a quiet word will bring everything they wish for. The area sparkles and twinkles and will amaze the young and not so young.

Refreshments are available around the park, including hot chocolate to warm you up if the evening is chilly!

We can’t forget the biggest change to Winterfest this year – the return of the tram! Missed by many during the years since Covid took it away from us, the tram is back for those with walking problems, or who just prefer to sit back and enjoy the view. The tram takes the outer path of the park, giving its riders a full view of this spectacular sparkling holiday light display.

The 31st Winterfest of Lights will not disappoint. The Town has gone out of their way to make sure everyone can enjoy this fabulous sparkling spectacular, so head on down to Ocean City Maryland to visit us, and create some great Holiday memories.

Open Nov. 16- Dec 31.

Hours are Wednesday to Sunday to 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Admission is only $6 for guests 12 years and older and FREE for children 11 years and younger.

Bring your pets on Wednesday nights!

Find Winterfest Packages at hotels here.

Purchase your tickets in advance here.



