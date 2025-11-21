Winterfest of Lights 2025

A visit to Winterfest of Lights has become a tradition for so many, bringing together the charm of our favorite beach town and all the wonder of the holiday season. Haven’t experienced it yet? Make this your year! Visit the beach in December, snag a great rate at your favorite hotel, and take in the breathtaking magic of Winterfest of Lights.

Light Up Night took place this Thursday, November 20th, and we stopped by to give you a sneak peek of what’s in store at this year’s Winterfest of Lights. The event is open Wednesday through Sunday until December 31st, and on select Mondays and Tuesdays you can enjoy magical horse and carriage rides through the park! You can find all the details for the Winterfest of Lights here.