Winterfest of Lights 2025

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Events
By Anne

A visit to Winterfest of Lights has become a tradition for so many, bringing together the charm of our favorite beach town and all the wonder of the holiday season. Haven’t experienced it yet? Make this your year! Visit the beach in December, snag a great rate at your favorite hotel, and take in the breathtaking magic of Winterfest of Lights.

Light Up Night took place this Thursday, November 20th, and we stopped by to give you a sneak peek of what’s in store at this year’s Winterfest of Lights. The event is open Wednesday through Sunday until December 31st, and on select Mondays and Tuesdays you can enjoy magical horse and carriage rides through the park! You can find all the details for the Winterfest of Lights here.

Welcome to the Winterfest of Lights
A crowd gathered to watch the lights be switched on at Northside Park November 20th 2025
Light Up Night this year came with fireworks too!
The sky was alight with …..lights!
Outside the Train Garden in the Winterfest Tent
One of the many photo ops throughout the park
Another great spot for a photo
A warm glow on a cool night
Many of the trees are covered in red and white sparkling lights
A blue glow as you look across the pond
The bridge of blue lights across the water.
Walking in a winter wonderland
A park of many colors
Children taking a ride in the teacups
Trimper’s brought their slide to Northside Park!
Great place for hop scotch
The 50ft Christmas Tree at Northside Park
The tree is constantly changing colors
Inside the big white tent
Get a picture taken with Penguin!
Take a romantic picture at Park Place’s diamond ring!
Don’t forget to bring your letter for Santa so you can mail at Winterfest!
So many lights!
Another cool spot to post for Insta!
One of the two model train sheds inside the Winterfest tent
Through the tunnel of ….lights
Time for some hot chocolate
Warm up by the fire and take the weight off your feet!
I’m frozen!
Spot the reindeer!
Rock around the lights
Let’s go fishing!
Bridge across the blue lagoon
Reflections

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
