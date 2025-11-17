Rising Tides Festival in Ocean City, Maryland: A Place to Use the Words Phat, Sup, Tight, As If, and Buggin’ and Still Be Cool

Get ready to be totally rad — Ocean City, Maryland is cranking up the volume for a major throwback bash this weekend as part of its 150-year anniversary celebration. The Rising Tides Festival, happening this Saturday (November 22) at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, is like a time machine back to your favorite ’90s and 2000s hits, sprinkled with some soulful ’70s flair.

Nostalgic Vibes Meet Coastal Energy

This isn’t just your average beach concert — it’s so tubular. There’s a silent disco, an indoor roller skating rink, brand activations, chill zones, and more. Whether you want to kick it old school with skates or dance to your own beat via wireless headphones, the festival’s got something for every ‘90s kid at heart.

The Lineup Will Blow Your Mind

The main event is the Forever Young Tour, hosted by none other than Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, bringing major Y2K energy. Expect chart-toppers and feel-good throwbacks from Vanilla Ice, O-Town, LFO, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and Young MC. It’s a serious nostalgia overload — think mixtapes and Tamagotchis, but in real life.

And if you’re down for some classic soul, the 70’s Soul Jam kicks off earlier in the day (2–4 PM) with The Spinners, The Legendary Blue Notes, and William Hart’s Delfonics, hosted by J.J. Walker.

Why This Festival is Da Bomb

Milestone Celebration: This isn’t just another gig — it’s part of Ocean City’s 150th Anniversary.

Full Experience: Beyond the music, you can glide around on the rollerskating rink or turn up at the silent disco.

Coastal Nostalgia: It’s not just tunes — it’s beachside vibes, brand activations, and vintage-style swag to take home.

Unique Venue: Holding this at the Convention Center gives a cozy yet energetic feel, unlike big outdoor festivals.

Get in the Mix

If you’re planning to hit this weekend, here’s the playbook:

Snag your tickets — They’re on sale now via the official festival site. Dress for a throwback party — Think neon windbreakers, baggy jeans, butterfly clips, or even retro skating gear. Bring your crew or roll solo — Whether you were all about *NSYNC or Vanilla Ice growing up, this is a memory-making moment. Plan to stay — Ocean City’s got hotel deals tied to the festival if you’re making it a weekend getaway.

So, if you’re jonesing for a dialed-back day of throwback tunes, roller skating, and chill beachy vibes, Rising Tides Festival is totally the move. It’s the ultimate coast-meets-mixtape moment — a celebration not just of Ocean City’s history, but of the soundtrack that defined a generation. Meet me on the roller rink — it’s gonna be all that…and a bag of chips (or maybe some Thrashers- and probably some wipe outs!)