The High, High, Highs (read it like an NSYNC member would sing it) of Rising Tides Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland

Let me just say it straight up: the Rising Tides Music Festival in Ocean City was all that—and yeah, I’m talking bag of chips included. There were so many highs, it was like trying to pick your favorite member of *NSYNC in 1999: basically impossible.

The Stage Access!

First off, the stage setup was totally great. You could actually see what was happening without pulling a Stretch Armstrong move or getting elbowed by someone trying to “accidentally” shimmy their way to the front. The crowd had big “we’re all in this together” energy—no smushing, no drama, no “yo, that’s my spot!” vibes. If you showed up early, people respected it. And honestly, while they probably expected to sell more tickets (and deserved to), the fact that it wasn’t shoulder-to-shoulder packed made the whole thing way more chill. Zero chaos. Maximum good vibes.

The Bleachers in the Back

And whoever decided to put elevated bleachers in the back deserves a holographic sticker. Those seats had primo views—nothing blocked, not even the soundboard plunked in the middle. It was like being at a concert designed by someone who actually goes to concerts. Wild, I know.

Fun For Everyone

The festival was mad fun for all ages, too. You had kids and adults vibing on the roller rink like it was a Friday night at the mall in 1998. The hat bar? Totally rad. Corn hole? A whole mood. And the small vendor section was perfect—no exhausting line of booths to fight through. Drink prices were also legit—more local bar, less “sell your kidney for a margarita.” When it got loud or you needed a breather, you could step out to a sweet waterfront chill zone. No boiling-hot, sweat-dripping misery like some venues. Just breeze, space, and a snack. Perfection.

Room to Bust a Move

Inside, there was room to bust a move, and trust me—we did. The music was a straight-up nostalgic dream: 90s dance hits, love ballads you forgot you remembered, and a sprinkle of 70s grooves. Basically the soundtrack of your childhood bedroom, your cousin’s basement, and every school dance combined. And the artists? They were exactly how we remembered them—fun, friendly, and totally stoked on reliving the 90s–2000s magic.

Easy Parking

And can we talk about parking? Parking was a breeze. Like, actual free, easy, safe parking. That alone makes this festival legendary.

Level Up

Of course, even the best fests can level up. Next time, grouping all the photo ops together—and adding better lighting—would make it easier to snag those epic shots. And tossing in another beer stand or two would be a major win. No one wants to spend half their day waiting behind twenty thirsty people while their childhood crush is one stage.

Can We Do It All Again?

But for real? Rising Tides came through like a chart-topping summer hit. It was laid-back, nostalgic, and totally unforgettable. We’re already counting down until we can do it all again—90s style. What do you say, Ocean City?