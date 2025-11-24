What are you looking for?
The High, High, Highs (read it like an NSYNC member would sing it) of Rising Tides Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland

By Katie Ruskey

Let me just say it straight up: the Rising Tides Music Festival in Ocean City was all that—and yeah, I’m talking bag of chips included. There were so many highs, it was like trying to pick your favorite member of *NSYNC in 1999: basically impossible.

The Stage Access!

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
Color Me Badd at Rising Tides Music Festival.

First off, the stage setup was totally great. You could actually see what was happening without pulling a Stretch Armstrong move or getting elbowed by someone trying to “accidentally” shimmy their way to the front. The crowd had big “we’re all in this together” energy—no smushing, no drama, no “yo, that’s my spot!” vibes. If you showed up early, people respected it. And honestly, while they probably expected to sell more tickets (and deserved to), the fact that it wasn’t shoulder-to-shoulder packed made the whole thing way more chill. Zero chaos. Maximum good vibes.

The Bleachers in the Back

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
The Delphonics put on a great set sending is all back to the 70s.

And whoever decided to put elevated bleachers in the back deserves a holographic sticker. Those seats had primo views—nothing blocked, not even the soundboard plunked in the middle. It was like being at a concert designed by someone who actually goes to concerts. Wild, I know.

Fun For Everyone

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
O-Town looked like they had just stepped off the poster in my bedroom wall.

The festival was mad fun for all ages, too. You had kids and adults vibing on the roller rink like it was a Friday night at the mall in 1998. The hat bar? Totally rad. Corn hole? A whole mood. And the small vendor section was perfect—no exhausting line of booths to fight through. Drink prices were also legit—more local bar, less “sell your kidney for a margarita.” When it got loud or you needed a breather, you could step out to a sweet waterfront chill zone. No boiling-hot, sweat-dripping misery like some venues. Just breeze, space, and a snack. Perfection.

Room to Bust a Move

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
Vanilla Ice was like the guy in high school that everyone loved because he was so nice and funny.

Inside, there was room to bust a move, and trust me—we did. The music was a straight-up nostalgic dream: 90s dance hits, love ballads you forgot you remembered, and a sprinkle of 70s grooves. Basically the soundtrack of your childhood bedroom, your cousin’s basement, and every school dance combined. And the artists? They were exactly how we remembered them—fun, friendly, and totally stoked on reliving the 90s–2000s magic.

Easy Parking

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
Ryan Cabrera sang a ballad that we swooned over!

And can we talk about parking? Parking was a breeze. Like, actual free, easy, safe parking. That alone makes this festival legendary.

Level Up

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
Every N’Sync lover flipped over Chris Kirkpatrick’s dance moves.

Of course, even the best fests can level up. Next time, grouping all the photo ops together—and adding better lighting—would make it easier to snag those epic shots. And tossing in another beer stand or two would be a major win. No one wants to spend half their day waiting behind twenty thirsty people while their childhood crush is one stage.

Can We Do It All Again?

Rising Tides Music Festival Ocean City, Maryland 2025
Brad from LFO gave memorable tributes to band members who he’s lost along the way.

But for real? Rising Tides came through like a chart-topping summer hit. It was laid-back, nostalgic, and totally unforgettable. We’re already counting down until we can do it all again—90s style. What do you say, Ocean City?

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
