Will Country Calling Break Ocean City’s Festival Weather Curse?

After years of festival weather setbacks, the forecast finally looks fabulous for this weekend’s Country Calling festival.

For years, big festivals in Ocean City have had one stubborn rival: bad weather. From canceled shows to rain-soaked crowds, hurricanes, tropical storms and heavy rain and winds have repeatedly made an impact on past festivals.

But this weekend, Oct. 3–5, Country Calling 2025 arrives with something new on its side — a forecast that looks sunny, mild, and almost too good to be true. After years of washouts, could this be the weekend that Ocean City finally breaks its so-called “festival weather curse”?

A History of Wet Festivals

Ocean City is establishing itself as a major music hub, but weather hasn’t always cooperated.

In 2022 , the inaugural Oceans Calling was canceled before the first guitar chord was strummed. The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought dangerous winds, tidal flooding, and storm surge forecasts that forced organizers to pull the plug.

2023: The festival’s first two days were windy and rainy (linked to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia).

2024: Day 1 (Fri., Sept. 27) opened in steady rain.

2025 : This past weekend’s Ocean’s Callings festival soaked festival attendees on Friday night with heavy rains. That didn’t stop the revelry however.

: This past weekend’s Ocean’s Callings festival soaked festival attendees on Friday night with heavy rains. That didn’t stop the revelry however. Even non-music events weren’t spared: the Ocean City Air Show was canceled earlier this year when low cloud ceilings and persistent rain made aerial performances unsafe.

Local fans and business owners started to joke about a festival weather curse — a dark cloud that seemed to hover over every big event.

Why Country Calling Might Be Different

This time, the outlook is much brighter. With Hurricane Imelda and Humberto fortunately headed East and sparing Ocean City.

Forecasts for Oct. 3–5 point to clear skies and comfortable fall temperatures in the low 60s to 70s°F, with little chance of rain or storms.

October is generally kinder to Ocean City than late summer, which overlaps with hurricane season. While the month averages around a week of rainy days, this particular weekend looks poised to be one of the drier stretches — a welcome change for festival organizers and fans alike.

What’s at Stake for Ocean City

Weather doesn’t just shape the mood — it shapes the economics.

Tourism officials estimated that Oceans Calling 2025 brought in over 160,000 people over three days and pumped around $150 million into the local economy, with packed hotels, busy restaurants, and crowded boardwalk shops. Many businesses are hoping for an encore this weekend. (Delmarva Now/USA TODAY Network )

Hotels report strong bookings, and boardwalk vendors are stocking up for another surge in traffic. After a challenging summer of hit-or-miss weather, a sunny festival weekend could provide momentum that carries well into fall.

Country Calling Lineup & Festival Highlights

Fans will find three days packed with country music’s biggest names. From headliners on the main stage to emerging artists on secondary stages, the event promises wall-to-wall performances against Ocean City’s iconic Inlet backdrop.

FRIDAY Line-Up

Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi, Tyler Hubbard, Tucker Wetmore, Chase Ride, Leann Rimes, & more

SATURDAY Line-Up

Luke Bryan, Zach Top, Jordan Davis, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, Wynonna Judd, & more

SUNDAY Line-Up

Luke Combs, Koe Wetzel, Ryan Bingham, Gary Allan, Gavin Adcock, & more

Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy:

Boardwalk eats — everything from Thrasher’s fries to crab cakes just steps away from the venue

Local restaurants & bars rolling out extended hours and specials for fans

Merch tents and vendors offering one-of-a-kind souvenirs

More Details for Country Calling Festival

Tips for Attendees

If you’re heading to Country Calling 2025:

Arrive early : Expect traffic delays near the Inlet and limited parking. Consider shuttles or ride-share drop-offs.

Pack smart : Even with sunshine expected, evenings may be cool. Bring layers, sunscreen, and a light rain jacket just in case.

Stay hydrated & fueled : Take advantage of local food stalls and refill stations throughout the festival.

Stay in Town: If you don’t have a hotel booked there are still some great last minute lodging deals as some rooms tend to open up just before the festival. Check rates and availability for Ocean City hotels.

Breaking the Curse?

If the skies stay clear, Country Calling 2025 could become a turning point in Ocean City’s festival history — proving that the town can host large-scale events without being overshadowed by storm clouds.

Locals are hoping the curse is finally broken. Visitors are simply hoping for great music and good times.

Either way, this weekend promises something Ocean City hasn’t had in years: a major festival weekend where the biggest story might not be the weather.