Breeze Airways Launches New Nonstop Route from Orlando to Salisbury, MD

Travelers looking to hop from Florida’s beaches to Maryland’s Eastern Shore now have a new, affordable option. Breeze Airways has officially launched nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY), to visit Ocean City, Maryland with the maiden voyage taking flight on Monday, October 1.

This new route marks an exciting development for Breeze, the low-cost carrier founded by JetBlue’s David Neeleman, known for connecting underserved city pairs with affordable, comfortable flights. With introductory fares starting at just $89 one-way (before taxes and fees), the new Orlando–Salisbury route brings a much-needed link between two popular leisure destinations.

Flights on Mondays and Fridays

As of now, Breeze is offering flights twice weekly—on Mondays and Fridays, making it ideal for long weekend getaways or extended stays. While daily service isn’t available yet, the timing is perfect for vacationers and second-homeowners looking to head from one beach town to another.

The flight time clocks in at just 2.5 hours, providing a swift and scenic alternative to what would otherwise be a lengthy and complex multi-leg trip, or a full day of driving. It’s especially notable for travelers heading to Ocean City, Maryland—a hot summer destination that’s just under an hour’s drive from the Salisbury airport. That’s roughly the same drive time Baltimore residents face when heading to the shore.

A Tiered Fare System with Perks

Breeze Airways is known for its flexible pricing and tiered fare system: Nice, Nicer, and Nicest. These tiers cater to different types of travelers, from budget-conscious fliers to those seeking added comfort. The “Nicest” fare includes perks like extra legroom, carry-on bags, checked baggage, and priority boarding—features that would normally rack up additional charges on other budget carriers.

Though the airline doesn’t currently offer daily flights or full-service options like in-flight meals, the comfort and price point strike a strong balance. Breeze also has a loyalty points program, rewarding frequent fliers and adding even more incentive for those who might make this beach-to-beach route a regular journey.

A New Option for Eastern Shore Travelers

For Salisbury-area residents and Ocean City vacationers, this new route opens the door to Florida vacations with ease. Rather than driving several hours to Baltimore or D.C. to catch a flight, locals can now jet off to Orlando—home to world-famous theme parks and sunshine—right from their regional airport.

We also can’t forget the fishing community! With anglers eager to participate in the great fishing in Ocean City, they also have an option to hop on down to the Floridian coast and get the best of both worlds.

Conversely, Floridians now have a direct path to explore Maryland’s charming Eastern Shore, complete with boardwalks, seafood, and Atlantic coastlines.

Whether you’re chasing summer vibes year-round or just looking for a quicker way to get to the beach, Breeze’s new Orlando-to-Salisbury service delivers. With competitive pricing, modern aircraft, and thoughtful fare options, we can’t wait to catch a flight from one beach town to another!