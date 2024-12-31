What’s New for Ocean City in 2025

Ocean City, Maryland is gearing up for another exciting year in 2025! Famous for its iconic Boardwalk, amusement rides, and miles of pristine beach, Ocean City continues to evolve, offering fresh experiences for returning visitors and newcomers alike.

While you can always count on classic favorites like Sunfest and Winterfest of Lights, 2025 brings some exciting changes and additions to the calendar. Get ready for revamped spring festivals, a diverse lineup of events, new hotels, established businesses changing hands, and a renewed focus on making the most of every season in our favorite seaside town.

Ocean City marks a milestone in 2025 – its 150th anniversary! To commemorate this historic occasion, Ocean City is rolling out the red carpet with a year-long celebration, kicking off with a splash at the Atlantic General Penguin Swim on New Year’s Day. Get ready for “150 Days of Celebrations,” featuring exciting new events and twists on beloved traditions like Springfest, Sunfest, and Winterfest. Plus, history buffs can delve into the city’s rich past with special exhibits at the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum.

New places in Ocean City Md

Ocean City’s skyline is getting a stylish new addition. The Hyatt Place West Hotel, rising on 16th Street, is set to open its doors in Summer 2025. This contemporary hotel will offer 170 spacious studio rooms and efficiencies, each boasting private balconies with stunning views, plush bedding, cozy sleeper sofas, and modern amenities perfect for both leisure and business travelers. And the best part? Every room is pet-friendly, so your furry friends can enjoy a vacation too!

Changes are underway on Ocean City’s Boardwalk. Demolition has begun at the former Phillips Beach Plaza site between 13th and 14th Streets, clearing the way for a new development. While the originally planned Margaritaville project has shifted gears, anticipation is building for what will ultimately replace this prime oceanfront property. Stay tuned for updates as Ocean City’s skyline evolves!

What else is going on in Ocean City in 2025?

Many of our favorite hotels will be refurbished in 2025, including:

Courtyard Marriott on 15 th Street

Hampton Inn 42 nd Street

Princess Bayside on 49th Street

Hilton Suites on 32 nd will be renovating their lobby

will be renovating their lobby Residence Inn by Marriott on 61st Street

On the Boardwalk

The Ocean City Boardwalk is getting a fresh new look – and a friendlier voice! In 2025, say goodbye to those outdated signs on the Boardwalk and hello to a more welcoming vibe. The resort is replacing its 30- to 40-year-old signage with updated designs and warmer messages. Even the “no” signs – like those for smoking, pets, and bikes – are getting a makeover with a softer, more encouraging tone. It’s all part of Ocean City’s commitment to making everyone feel right at home!

Craft Pizza will be joining District 24 and opening up where The Other One Brewing was located, next to The Ember’s Restaurant on 23rd Street. Jolly Jellyfish is coming to the Plaza Condominium 98th Street replacing the Jungle Bar. Get ready for more on-the-water adventures in 2025! The Sail Alyosha and the OC Bay Hopper are expanding their presence with a new slip in Ocean Pines. This means more opportunities to catch a ride with these unique vessels, whether you’re looking for a scenic cruise, a thrilling sailing experience, or a convenient way to explore the coastal bays. And rest assured, the Sail Alyosha will still be gracing Ocean City’s waters, offering its signature coastal cruises. Tony’s pizza at the Boardwalk on N. Division St. is now under new management! Will it still be called Tony’s Pizza? Spain Wine Bar founder Peter Elias is to take over the former Cowboy Coast on 17th Street, transforming the old nightclub into a fine dining restaurant with special event space.

Ocean City said goodbye to Roses department store earlier, in June 2024. The 17-acre property is set for a major transformation in 2025. The site will be subdivided into four lots, with the former Roses building making way for a brand-new ACME supermarket. This new ACME will replace the existing one, which will then be demolished, paving the way for further development.

Changes to Events in Ocean City Md

Ocean City is always bustling with new events and happenings, and 2025 is no exception. Here are some of the new things you can look forward to: Ocean City is turning up the volume in 2025 with a brand-new music festival. Get ready to rock at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock, a two-day celebration of all things rock ‘n’ roll taking place May 17-18. The star-studded lineup includes legendary acts like Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback, and Shinedown, promising a weekend of headbanging and epic guitar solos. This addition to Ocean City’s event calendar is sure to draw music lovers from far and wide, so book your tickets and hotel rooms early and get ready to rock the Boardwalk!

Springfest, one of the most popular four-day festivals in Ocean City, will now be held April 24-27, 2025, instead of its traditional May dates. Cruisin’ Ocean City has also been moved earlier in the year, from May 15-18 to May 1-4, 2025.