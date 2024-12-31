55.4 F
Ocean City
A year of memories in photos

By Anne

Ocean City is a photographer’s dream! You don’t need a fancy camera or professional skills to capture its stunning beauty. From breathtaking sunrises over the ocean to joyful family moments on the Boardwalk, there are countless photo opportunities around every corner. Let’s take a look back at some of our favorite shots from 2024.

Young boogie boarder in Ocean City Md
Beth Metrenas Watts – She’s in the water from the moment her feet hit the sand until we leave!
Boy jumping on the Ocean City Md beach
Deb Thoman – Brody is 10 years old from Spring Grove PA enjoys going to the beach every year. He’s so happy he is at the beach. ￼
Kids on the Ocean City Md beach
Nicole M Caris – My kids a few weeks ago play at what they call the bone yard on the beach.
Families on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Robin Ferralli – When your babies bring their babies to their favorite childhood vacation spot it makes your heart smile!
Sunset in Ocean City Md
Niki Slokevich – Sunset at Saltwater 75
Girl on beach for sunrise in ocean city md
Krystal Miller – First time every my daughter woke up early enough to experience an OC sunrise
Sunset with girls on boat in Ocean City Md
Shannon Haigh – My 2 girls on a boat ride. And the sun setting in the background. Doesn’t get much better than that
Fireworks in Ocean City Md
Brittany Ann – We got to watch the Sunday fireworks over the bay from the 12th floor. It was awesome!
Eating Thrashers on the Boardwalk Ocean City Md
Gina Twardoski Reitter – Taken on Ocean City’s Boardwalk just after getting Thrasher’s!
girls on beach in ocean city md
Jaclyn Hart – Family vacation. Cousins with the last name Hart
Baby's first Ocean City Sunrise
David Rossbach – Easton’s first OC sunrise
Lisa Dillon – Found a small crab!
Lisa Nettles
Rachel Harper Gannon(6)and Gunner (9) little one is mad because he didn’t want to be the girl
Caroline Milligan – Never miss a beat with a Thrasher treat!
Jenni O’Brocki – Trimpers rides last week!
Tonya Farmer – Just went parasailing at Paradise Watersports for an early birthday present, so totally amazing!
Patricia Hook – Cousin love at OC!
Dawn Taylor – Our Grandson and his Pop Pop watching the boats

 

Desiree Moore – Our favorite place on 9th
David Rossbach – Easy like Sunday morning!
Hannah Wilson – Drove to ocean city for a one night stay just so this girl could see the beach
Deborah Shifflett – Enjoying the boardwalk.
Mindy Langer – We had a whaley great time on the boardwalk!
Lindsay Carbaugh – Finally time to demolish Granddaddy’s sand castle
Amanda Creasy – Cousin time mini golfing!!
Amanda Lee Sohl – Beach days are the best days
Bridget Easton – Feet in the sand, waves at our feet, a daddy’s girl in each hand. Every day is Fathers day!

 

Lisa Dillon – Who doesn’t love an ice cream on the boardwalk!?

 

Ashley Pasquith - My 5 year old son had a blast at the MD Kite Fest in O.C
Beth Higgins McNelly -When you dream of being a lifeguard you start young. Playing in the sand is life for these two boys. Count down til Jr lifeguard camp is 5 yrs!
Lisa Dillon – The kids loved playing Dino golf!
Brittany Stepek – Boat rides and sister talk!
Tracy Smith – Love 💗 Bayside skillet ￼

Merideth Robinson Burton – A glimpse of OC from the deck of the Judith M during their sunset cruise.
sunset in Ocean City Md
Terry Hoerner Weinhold – Sunset, Bahia Marina at Fish Tales
Dana Chetty – my 1st sunrise in OCMD.

Let these photos inspire your next Ocean City escape! Whether you’re planning a family reunion, a getaway with friends, or a solo adventure, Ocean City offers the perfect backdrop for creating lasting memories. From sun-drenched days on the beach to cozy off-season weekends, our favorite seaside town has a way of melting away stress and bringing people together. So start planning your 2025 visit today and experience the magic of Ocean City for yourself!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
