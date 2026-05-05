What’s Coming Up in Ocean City, MD: Your Complete Guide to Spring & Early Summer Events (2026)

FamilyNewsOcean City Events
By Ann

What’s Happening in Ocean City, Maryland: From Mother’s Day to the OC Air Show

Ocean City is heating up as we head into peak season, and there’s no shortage of exciting events, family celebrations, and can’t-miss experiences. From Mother’s Day brunches to the high-energy buzz of Memorial Day Weekend and the thrill of the OC Air Show, now is the perfect time to plan your visit.

Here’s your complete guide to what’s coming up in Ocean City, MD.

Mother’s Day in Ocean City, MD (May 10)

Book Now May 9-10, 2026

park place jewelers bracelet as gift for mothers day

Mother’s Day is one of the best times to visit Ocean City before the summer crowds arrive. Expect beautiful weather, fewer crowds, and plenty of restaurant specials and brunch events.You also have a lot of shopping opportunities like Park Place Jewelers to get the perfect gift to evoke her memories in Ocean City!

What to Expect:

  • Waterfront brunches and prix fixe menus
  • Shopping along the Boardwalk and local boutiques
  • Early beach days with peaceful vibes

Mother’s Day – 17 Ways to Celebrate!

garrison flag going up for memorial day in West Ocean City
Garrison flag going up for memorial day in West Ocean City

Memorial Day Weekend: The Start of Summer (Monday, May 25). 

Book your room Friday, May 22 – May 25 for an extra long weekend!

Memorial Day Weekend is when Ocean City truly comes alive. It’s still the unofficial start of summer, and you’ll feel the energy everywhere.

What to Expect:

Travel Tip:

Hotels book quickly—Make sure you book early and take advantage of the specials and add-ons only available through OceanCity.com!  

Memorial Day Weekend Guide 

Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City, MD marks the unofficial start of summer, when the town fully comes alive with open businesses, busy beaches, and a lively Boardwalk atmosphere. The guide highlights a mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, watersports, and special events, along with a patriotic Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who served. Visitors can expect everything to be open for the season—from amusements and restaurants to boat rentals—making it one of the most popular and energetic weekends to visit Ocean City.

Senior Week in Ocean City, MD

Senior Week Ocean City, MD

Senior Week celebrations brings thousands of recent high school graduates to Ocean City to celebrate. It’s one of the most energetic—and sometimes chaotic—weeks of the year.

What to Know:

  • Takes place late May into early June and usually consists of groups of friends from high schools within a few hours drive of Ocean City, Maryland who come together to celebrate their imminent or just completed graduation from high school.
  • Heavy presence in hotels and condos
  • Increased security and regulations
  • Popular for nightlife and group activities

Who Should Visit:

  • Great for young adults
  • Families may prefer to avoid peak Senior Week dates

Senior Week Guide Page

Watersports Season Kicks Off

Watersports and holiday weekends go together like hot dogs and the 4th
Watersports and holiday weekends go together like hot dogs and the 4th of July!

As temperatures rise, watersports return in full force across Ocean City and the bays.

Popular Activities:

Watersports Guide Page

OC Air Show (June)

Air Show Shadows on the Beach
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over the Beach. Image Courtesy of the OC Air Show.

The Ocean City Air Show is one of the biggest events of the year, drawing massive crowds to the beach and Boardwalk.

What Makes It Special:

  • U.S. military flight teams (like the Thunderbirds or Blue Angels)
  • Civilian aerobatic performances
  • FREE viewing from the beach and Boardwalk

Pro Tips:

  • Arrive early for good viewing spots
  • Book hotels well in advance
  • Use webcams to check crowds and conditions

Links:

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
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