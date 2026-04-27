Ocean’s Playhouse: The Newest and Coolest Indoor Playground in Ocean City, Maryland

Looking for a fun, safe, and exciting place for kids to play—rain or shine? Ocean’s Playhouse, the newest indoor playground located in the outlets on Route 50, is quickly becoming a favorite spot for families.

Climb, Swing, Run, and Slide

Designed for little crawlers –12 year olds, Ocean’s Playhouse is packed with activities that keep little bodies moving and imaginations soaring. From twisting slides and a rock climbing wall to a glowing light-up peg wall, there’s something around every corner to explore. Kids can flip, climb, swing, toss, and crawl across soft gymnastics mats, building their gross motor skills while having an absolute blast. Younger children have their own special space too, with a colorful ball pit perfect for safe, sensory play.

The Cleanest Environment

Parents will appreciate just how clean and organized the space is. Shoes and jackets can be tucked away in convenient cubbies, and socks are required for play. If you forget a pair, no worries—grippy socks are available for purchase. The facility is cleaned nightly and deep cleaned weekly, making it one of the cleanest indoor play areas around.

Hey Hey! It’s Your Birthday!

Ocean’s Playhouse is also an ideal place to host birthday parties. For $450 on week days, and $500 on weekends, families get a two-hour private room experience for up to 10 kids and 10 adults. The party package includes grippy socks for all children, two large pizzas from Mione’s, two large sides, and drinks like water or juice—making party planning simple and stress-free. Plates, napkins, and decorations are also provided! The only thing you need to bring is a cake and your energy!

When Can You Go?

Currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the playhouse will extend hours to 9 p.m. during the summer months, giving families even more time to enjoy. Whether you’re escaping a sweltering hot day or looking for something fun to do when it’s raining at the beach, Ocean’s Playhouse offers the perfect solution.

Not Just A Play Place

Best of all, kids aren’t just playing—they’re making new friends, building confidence, and learning important social skills along the way. If you’re in the area, it’s definitely worth checking out this bright, energetic space where fun and learning go hand in hand.

Looking for a discounted gift card for Ocean’s Playhouse? Visit our website www.oceancity.com/store.